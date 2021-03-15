Several "White Lives Matter" fliers found in Fruitland

FRUITLAND – Last week, several Fruitland residents found bagsthrown onto their property containing a flier spreading “White Lives Matter” propaganda and hate speech.
“A lot of it was geared toward white supremacy and stuff like that,” Assistant Chief Steve Snider said.
According to Snider, the Muscatine Police Department has yet to identify any suspects.
Likely they would only face a charge of littering.
“It is what it is, people trying to exercise their rights through the First Amendment, but we try to keep tabs on it,” Snider said.
“We had a vehicle that was identified as possibly involved, which had Tennessee license plates on it,” Snider said. “But it’s unknown if they were actually distributors or not.”
No other incidents have been reported in the area, Galesburg had reports of about 40 fliers distributed last week.
Snider said there were some reports of fliers last summer.
“It’s kind of a sporadic deal, but we’re following up on it as much as we can,” he said.
Snider asks if anyone sees someone trying to distribute fliers, they should contact the police department.
“We’d be more than appreciative of it, and we’d check out whatever information they have. One of the easiest things to do these days is to pull out a cellphone and start recording or take a picture of their vehicle so that the information we get is accurate, but we’ll follow up on any information that we get to try and identify who these people are and what their agenda is.”
Additionally, the Muscatine Police Department has recently been looking to identify home owners who have camera systems in their yards that could be useful in investigations such as these.
“We’re asking them to register (their cameras) with us through a registration process. If they’re voluntarily willing and something happens in their area, we can refer to the list and contact those people to ask if they managed to catch anything on their camera,” Snider said. “That would be very helpful to us in cases like this that happen randomly.”