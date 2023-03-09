WAPELLO — Wapello Mayor pro-tem Brett Shafer is now Mayor Shafer, after receiving the majority of votes in a three-way race in a special election held Tuesday.

In unofficial results reported after the polls closed, Shafer received 208 votes, while Geoffrey Theobald picked up 68 votes and Richard Lugo finished with 18.

The mayor’s seat opened up last year after Shawn Maine was elected to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors and stepped down as mayor.

Initially, the Wapello City Council had indicated it intended to fill the seat by appointment, but dropped that option after petitions were circulated in the community for an election.

The council will now need to decide how to fill Shafer’s position on the city council.

The Wapello School District was also planning to hold a vote seeking to extend a local option sales tax revenue purpose statement. That statement was due to expire in a few years and without the extension, the school would not be able to spend any of the revenue collected from the tax after the original statement expired.

In that vote, school district voters approved the extension by a 257 to 50 margin.

According to county election officials, the 315 ballots cast represented 12.6 percent of the 2,498 registered voters eligible to vote.