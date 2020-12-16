'She’s like an angel that God sent': Muscatine woman thankful for help from police officer

The next day, Pena and two other officers took Krulic back home, where the heat had been turned back on after her son had paid the emergency bill. But while there, Pena noticed that Krulic was not only missing food, but also dishes and basic necessities.

“I went back to the Salvation Army and MCSA and got her food for her house,” Pena said, “I also went and bought her other necessities at Walmart that she needed around her house.”

Pena also got Krulic set up on the Meals on Wheels program, assuring that she would get a hot meal as well as a check-in every day.

Pena said she connected with Krulic through helping with her, and she not only wanted to continue being a resource for her, but also wanted to let Krulic know that she was still there for her. So she, as well as the other officers who assisted on the case, gave Krulic their business cards.

“I know she appreciates our help and I am willing to help her with anything she needs. I wanted her to be able to reach me at any time if she needed help, and I wanted her to know that she had someone to talk to if she needed it,” Pena said. “She is like the grandma that I no longer have.”