'She’s like an angel that God sent': Muscatine woman thankful for help from police officer

MUSCATINE — As the cold of winter firmly settles into the Muscatine area, it can be easy for this weather to make some feel isolated and alone. Earlier this month however, it was the cold that ended up bringing people together as some community members showed the true spirit of the season.
Because of a payment dispute with the power company, resident Carol Krulic spent six days in her home without any heat.
“I was freezing,” she said.
When she couldn’t take the cold anymore, she called 911, with her call being responded to by Officer Jolisa Colman, Cpl. Joe Bryant and Cpl. Matt Fowler, who then reached out to Officer Whitni Pena.
After making a visit to Krulic’s home and contacting the power company, Pena learned that the heat was not able to be turned on until the following day. So, she went with the next best option.
“I reached out to Lt. Greg Bock, and he without hesitation said to take her to the AmericInn and they would pay for her to stay overnight,” Pena said.
So, Pena took her to the hotel, and according to Krulic, she was watched over throughout the night.
“That night, I stayed warm and (the staff) were very helpful,” Krulic said. “They came down and checked in on me several times through the night to see if I needed anything to drink or eat. They were wonderful, it’s a very nice hotel and the Salvation Army needs credit for this, too.”
The next day, Pena and two other officers took Krulic back home, where the heat had been turned back on after her son had paid the emergency bill. But while there, Pena noticed that Krulic was not only missing food, but also dishes and basic necessities.
Support Local Journalism
“I went back to the Salvation Army and MCSA and got her food for her house,” Pena said, “I also went and bought her other necessities at Walmart that she needed around her house.”
Pena also got Krulic set up on the Meals on Wheels program, assuring that she would get a hot meal as well as a check-in every day.
Pena said she connected with Krulic through helping with her, and she not only wanted to continue being a resource for her, but also wanted to let Krulic know that she was still there for her. So she, as well as the other officers who assisted on the case, gave Krulic their business cards.
“I know she appreciates our help and I am willing to help her with anything she needs. I wanted her to be able to reach me at any time if she needed help, and I wanted her to know that she had someone to talk to if she needed it,” Pena said. “She is like the grandma that I no longer have.”
Since meeting Krulic, Pena has continued to help make sure she has enough to eat, as well as help get her other necessities, and Pena was even able to get her a shower seat from Senior Resources and a recliner to use and relax in.
Pena was also glad that she and other members of the community were able to offer their resources and service to someone in need. “She has very few family members around town, and I knew one more resource for her would be a positive. We have such great resources in this community.”
As for Krulic, she has formed just as strong of a connection with Pena during their time together and appreciates the support and care that Pena has continued to provide.
“There’s no words to describe it. She makes me feel like I’m important,” Krulic said, “She’s like an angel that God sent to me, and I really need that. She became part of my life right then and there. I don’t know what I would have done if it hadn’t been for her. I love that girl and I don’t think there’s any way I can repay her.”
Krulic added that she appreciates knowing that there are people like Pena, Lt. Bock and the employees at the AmericInn in her community who look out for and care about helping those in need.
“I think (Pena) is the type of person that would help and reach out to anybody," Krulic said. "Not just me, but to anybody.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!