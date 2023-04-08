DAVENPORT — A Wilton man is being held under a $10,000 bond after allegedly intentionally driving a vehicle off the roadway in an effort to cause injury to the passenger.

On Thursday, a preliminary hearing was set for Collin Nyles Shellabarger, 37, of Wilton, at 10 a.m. April 14 in the Scott County Courthouse. He is charged with serious injury by vehicle and knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury, both Class D felonies that can bring up to five years in prison. He is also charged with domestic abuse assault and false imprisonment.

According to court documents, the charges are the result of an incident at 2:10 a.m. March 15 on New Liberty Road in Davenport. The arrest report said that Shellabarger intentionally increased speed and drove a 2002 Ford Escape off the roadway in an attempt to cause serious injury to the occupants of the vehicle. Prior to leaving the roadway, Shellabarger allegedly stated to the victim “We’re both going to die.”

After the accident, Shellabarger allegedly called a friend for a ride with no intent to notify law enforcement or emergency personnel. The victim, a passenger in the vehicle, reportedly sustained fractured ribs, a hematoma to the sternum, fractured vertebrae, and was air lifted to a medical facility for treatment.

The report also alleges Shellabarger struck the victim with a fist and ablunt object in addition to using the vehicle as a weapon. The report also said that Shellabarger falsely imprisoned the victim by confining the subject inside the motor vehicle.