Sheriff says Muscatine County is staying prepared for any and all instances

MUSCATINE COUNTY — Two mass shootings in a seven-day span that claimed 18 lives will grab the attention of the public. Law enforcement is no different.
The incidents Tuesday, March 16, in Atlanta and Monday in Boulder, Colorado — the latter in which a police officer was killed — even have local law enforcement on their toes.
“It’s always very concerning,” Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess said. “Those areas that were affected (by the shootings) were some distance away, but we’ve had things happen closer. There’s been instances in Missouri and Omaha several years ago — it’s just one of those things where it’s not an ‘if,’ it’s a ‘when.’”
Riess can’t know when a shooting will happen near or in Muscatine County, but he and his team know that preparation is the best defense against the threat.
“We’re not looking for it to happen, but is there always the potential for an instance like that either locally or in a neighboring area? Sure, and the best thing that you can do is be prepared for it,” Riess said.
One of his team's ways of preparing, Riess said, is by forming and strengthening their relationships with other agencies within their jurisdiction, such as law enforcement agencies or fire and rescue organizations.
“I think that’s one thing that we do have, and that we do well," he said. "We have open lines of communication with those agencies, as well as the ability to work together with them."
Should an event such as a mass shooting happen in Muscatine County, Riess said residents would see more first responders come together after the event than they would have ever seen before, and that response would take only a short amount of time to arrive.
“That’s one of the different trainings that we’ve attended over the years," he said. "The response that you get — not only within your jurisdiction but outside, too, from other counties, municipalities, even states. They all start sending people, everything from law enforcement to fire to ambulance to volunteer organizations. The response that instances like that have is just amazing,” he said.
For the sheriff’s office specifically, much of their additional training has come with other law enforcement and first responder agencies, both in Muscatine County and in neighboring counties such as Louisa and Cedar.
“We do have the ability to respond over those different counties and we have a working relationship with those counties, so if something were to happen, we’d just have to make a phone call and they’d be there,” Riess said. “We’ve just been developing those relationships that have always been there.”
The team also looks over recent shootings and information available to them in order to learn what strategies work well in certain events and which ones don’t.
In the past two weeks there have been seven mass shootings in the U.S. — the two deadliest were in Atlanta, in which eight people were killed, and Boulder, in which 10 people were killed.
“Is it possible to train for every instance? No, but you can train the best you can for the past instances and learn from those cities and agencies that have dealt with those instances in the past,” Riess said. “You don’t have to re-invent the wheel. You just take what did and didn’t work for them and apply it to your situation.”
While crime has still occurred during the pandemic, these events were among the first mass shootings — defined as four or more casualties (dead or wounded) in a single setting — reported in 2021. With so many shootings happening so close to one other, people are worried they might become more frequent.
Riess said there were no direct concerns currently, but there is always room for people to become more aware in order to help prevent tragedies before they happen.
“A lot can be said of paying attention to things and having the ability to react appropriately,” Riess advised, “In any situation, not just a shooting, always be aware of your surroundings and know what’s going on around you. Have a plan to react if you have to, avoid distractions like your cellphones, and if you see something, say something.”