Sheriff says Muscatine County is staying prepared for any and all instances

In the past two weeks there have been seven mass shootings in the U.S. — the two deadliest were in Atlanta, in which eight people were killed, and Boulder, in which 10 people were killed.

“Is it possible to train for every instance? No, but you can train the best you can for the past instances and learn from those cities and agencies that have dealt with those instances in the past,” Riess said. “You don’t have to re-invent the wheel. You just take what did and didn’t work for them and apply it to your situation.”

While crime has still occurred during the pandemic, these events were among the first mass shootings — defined as four or more casualties (dead or wounded) in a single setting — reported in 2021. With so many shootings happening so close to one other, people are worried they might become more frequent.

Riess said there were no direct concerns currently, but there is always room for people to become more aware in order to help prevent tragedies before they happen.

“A lot can be said of paying attention to things and having the ability to react appropriately,” Riess advised, “In any situation, not just a shooting, always be aware of your surroundings and know what’s going on around you. Have a plan to react if you have to, avoid distractions like your cellphones, and if you see something, say something.”

