Sheriff's office seeks information on escapee

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Sheriff's office reported Friday afternoon that Samantha Ann May, 29, was admitted to work release on May 25 and failed to return to the facility on May 29.

May is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She reportedly has connections to Muscatine. She was originally sentence to prison on a 2015 forcible felony.

In 2015, May pleaded guilty to burglary in the first degree and was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison. A charge of robbery was dismissed.

People with any information on her whereabouts are asked to call MUSCOM at 563-263-6055 or message the sheriff's department Facebook page. People reporting may remain anonymous.

