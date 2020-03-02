Showing Support: Robert Young Center starts a new adolescent support group

MUSCATINE — What is being called a “much needed service” for local adolescents will soon be coming to Muscatine.
From 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, UnityPoint Health Robert Young Center will hold support group sessions for adolescents ages 12 to 18. The support group is facilitated by a licensed mental health counselor.
“This is a brand new group for Muscatine that’s been formed due to the increase we’ve seen in children with self-harm and suicide ideation,” said Christine Gradert, director of child and adolescent services.
According to UnityPoint’s research, the number of youth dealing with a mental health crisis is growing. Originally, this teen support group was only in Rock Island. But because of increased demand, new groups were added in Bettendorf and Muscatine.
“Communication with the community, based on the health needs assessment in Muscatine, showed that more services for adolescence mental health were definitely needed,” Gradert said, “so we’re responding to the community in that way.”
The Robert Young center will work with Iowa Public Health, linked with the Muscatine school navigators, to provide information to those who may need the group but don’t know one exists. Referrals can come from anyone in the community, including the adolescent.
“What we’re finding is that for a lot of kids, that first group session can be a little intimidating or frightening to attend,” said Gradert, “but once that word kind of spreads, what we’re seeing in the other groups is that other students are hearing about it and that it’s a safe place.
“There’s strength in numbers, and when you come in and find out that you’re not the only one that’s had these feelings, that can be really helpful.”
Gradert said the sessions can provide a sense of relief for families, knowing they have a path of recovery for their kids. Individual therapy can be arranged for those who need it, she said.
“It becomes a safe space for them,” said Gradent, “They’re able to receive the coping skills and therapy that they need to move beyond their depressive and anxious symptoms, and all in a supportive environment.”