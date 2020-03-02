Showing Support: Robert Young Center starts a new adolescent support group

MUSCATINE — What is being called a “much needed service” for local adolescents will soon be coming to Muscatine.

From 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, UnityPoint Health Robert Young Center will hold support group sessions for adolescents ages 12 to 18. The support group is facilitated by a licensed mental health counselor.

“This is a brand new group for Muscatine that’s been formed due to the increase we’ve seen in children with self-harm and suicide ideation,” said Christine Gradert, director of child and adolescent services.

According to UnityPoint’s research, the number of youth dealing with a mental health crisis is growing. Originally, this teen support group was only in Rock Island. But because of increased demand, new groups were added in Bettendorf and Muscatine.

“Communication with the community, based on the health needs assessment in Muscatine, showed that more services for adolescence mental health were definitely needed,” Gradert said, “so we’re responding to the community in that way.”