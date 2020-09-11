Simpson Memorial Home in Muscatine reports several cases of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST LIBERTY – Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty has several cases of COVID-19 among its residents.

On Thursday morning, Simpson Memorial Administrator Shelley Wicks posted on the home’s Facebook page to let families and the public know about the cases. Wicks wrote that they are working with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Muscatine County Department of Public Health.

Before the cases were discovered, Simpson Memorial had entered Phase 3 of their reopening plan. This phase allowed residents to have outside visits with family, as well as some communal dining and a few activities.

The facility has now returned to Phase 1, canceling in-person visits and only allowing virtual visits or visits through windows. Communal dining has also been rolled back, and residents will eat in their rooms.

According to the coronovirus.iowa.gov website, there are 19 cases total at the facility. Wicks declined to comment on the situation further.

Muscatine County long term care facilities haven't had a COVID-19 reported in more than a month. In late July, Sunnybrook Assisted Living reported a case of COVID-19, and prior to that, five other Muscatine County long term care facilities had reported positive cases.

According to the COVID-19 in Iowa website, which only reports long-term care facilities with more than 3 cases, which the state considers an outbreak, Premier Estates of Muscatine has had 18 positive cases with 14 total recovered. The other Muscatine County facilities no longer have outbreaks.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.