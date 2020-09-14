Sinkhole found on 3rd and Chestnut Street over weekend, repairs began Monday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — To passersby, it might have looked like a missing manhole in the middle of the road.

But it was quickly discovered this hole in the road wasn't any ordinary hole.

The city of Muscatine announced Saturday a sinkhole had developed at the intersection of 3rd Street and Chestnut Street because of a collapsed storm sewer manhole.

“What was here was a brick manhole, which was constructed at the turn of the century, no doubt,” said David Popp, solid waste/collections and drainage manager for the city.

“Basically, we don’t know the exact cause of what failed,” Popp said, “but more than likely it was some joints in the brick manhole that allowed the soil around it to erode.”

That caused the cavity that allowed the manhole to collapse.

Repairs on the area began Monday, with that section of road being completely blocked off. Drivers should plan for alternate routes of travel while the repairs are undertaken.

Popp said he and his team hoped to have the repairs done by the end of the week.