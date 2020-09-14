Sinkhole found on 3rd and Chestnut Street over weekend, repairs began Monday

MUSCATINE — To passersby, it might have looked like a missing manhole in the middle of the road.
But it was quickly discovered this hole in the road wasn't any ordinary hole.
The city of Muscatine announced Saturday a sinkhole had developed at the intersection of 3rd Street and Chestnut Street because of a collapsed storm sewer manhole.
“What was here was a brick manhole, which was constructed at the turn of the century, no doubt,” said David Popp, solid waste/collections and drainage manager for the city.
“Basically, we don’t know the exact cause of what failed,” Popp said, “but more than likely it was some joints in the brick manhole that allowed the soil around it to erode.”
That caused the cavity that allowed the manhole to collapse.
Repairs on the area began Monday, with that section of road being completely blocked off. Drivers should plan for alternate routes of travel while the repairs are undertaken.
Popp said he and his team hoped to have the repairs done by the end of the week.
“It’s not as bad as what it looks,” Popp said, “It’s just a matter of needing to update the infrastructure so that we don’t see things like this happen. Right now, we’re removing all the debris from the hole and are getting ready to set a new concrete manhole tie-in.”
Three storm sewer pipes also tie into the intersection manhole. Once those pipes get tied in, they’ll fill the hole and put a concrete patch over it, in what Popp described as a simple process.
At the moment, this is the only sinkhole that has been identified in Muscatine. Popp assured that there isn’t anything to worry about for the time being.
“We’ve got a few smaller areas of concern with all the rain we’ve been investigating, but nothing this large,” he said.
According to Popp, sinkholes and collapses such as these are a rare occurrence and are mostly circumstantial.
“We do have a lot of older infrastructure in parts of Muscatine," he said, "and sometimes this is the result of being over 100 years old.".
Should any other sinkholes like this occur, residents are asked to call the Department of Public Works at 563-263-8933 to report any issues or dangers. The public can also visit the Let Us Know section of the city of Muscatine website to report any problems they see.
