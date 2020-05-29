Six gravestones at Greenwood Cemetery vandalized earlier this week, suspects identified

Captain Steve Snider said two juveniles were the suspects, though the case is still under investigation. The estimation of damage from the vandalism is also still being determined, and the Greenwood staff estimated that it’ll take them about a week to clean all of the graffiti off.

Currently, there are no plans to increase the security at Greenwood. “Whenever we see activity increasing or we get citizens reporting things to us, we do notify the police and ask them to make additional random tours of the site,” Klimes said, “and the Parks and Rec staff will, from time to time, have additional tours of the cemetery just to make sure that people know there is a presence there.”

This is seen as the best way to combat the rare occurrence of vandalism, due to how infrequent the act has been at Greenwood Cemetery. “It’s just so random and so unknown when something is going to happen, it really is,” said Klimes, “and we do not get a lot of vandalism in the cemetery, we really do not.”

However, he does still encourage residents who see activity such as vandalism or having any suspicions about any park sight, not just Greenwood, to contact the Muscatine Police or Parks and Rec Department. “Just let us know,” Klines said,” that would be greatly appreciated by all of us.”

When asked how he felt about the most recent occurrence of vandalism at the cemetery, Klimes took a more positive view on it. “I think the tolerance from the community is very low for anybody who defaces items in a cemetery,” he said, “It’s a very unfortunate thing to have happened, but we’ve had great support and we’ve had many people reach out to us, asking if we needed assistance in cleaning up or putting things back like they were, and we appreciate that also.”

