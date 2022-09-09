Six minors facing felony charges for vandalism to Madison Elementary

MUSCATINE — Six minors face felony charges after being arrested for the Aug. 5 vandalism of Madison Elementary School.

According to a press release, the following arrests were made:

Male, age 17, arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony) and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Class C Felony)

Male, age 16, arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony) and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Class C Felony)

Female, age 16, arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony) and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Class C Felony)

Female, age 15, arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony) and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Class C Felony)

Female, age 16, arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony) and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Class C Felony)

Female, age 18, arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony) and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Class C Felony)

The Criminal Investigation is continuing. Please contact Detective Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922, ext. 611, if you have any information about this incident. Callers may remain anonymous.

According to a press release from the department, officers and the Muscatine Fire Department responded at about 3:10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, to a fire alarm at the school. On arrival, officers discovered the school had been entered and there was substantial vandalism damage inside the school.

Tony Loconsole, MCSD director of communications and community engagement, reported all the damage had been repaired before the start of school. During the incident, graffiti was spray-painted on walls, the window of the main office door was broken and extensive damage was done to the building’s printer/copier. In addition, several laptops and iPads had been stolen from a few classrooms. At this time, there haven’t been any reports released regarding the recovery of any of the stolen school property.

Damage was estimated to be about $40,000.