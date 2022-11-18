Six vie for police chief position

MUSCATINE — The City of Muscatine hosted a meet and greet Thursday evening with the six finalists in the running to take over as Muscatine Police Chief when the current chief, Brett Talkington, retires in March 2023.

Following the public meeting on Friday, a committee comprised of city staff and police chiefs from other communities interviewed the finalists. The finalists included three officers currently serving on the Muscatine Police Department and three people from outside the area. All of the candidates have extensive backgrounds in law enforcement.

ANTHONY KIES

Capt. Anthony Kies has served with the Muscatine Police Department since 2003, although he left briefly, returning in 2005. He currently serves as captain of patrol. He said if he is the candidate selected to be chief, he hopes to work to build bridges between the department and the community.

“We want to continue to gain the trust in the community,” he said, of why he wants to become the new chief. “You go back to being a peace officer and back to protecting and serving the community and you can be looked at a little less on the law enforcement side and be looked at as a peace officer. We can outreach to the community, educate, work on crime reduction, and even try to educate people on firearm safety.”

If he is hired, he hopes to have time to discuss his role with Talkington. He also said a leadership team would have to be formed.

Kies believes he is a good choice for chief, saying he has served in the community 20 years and serves in several local service groups.

“No one loves this community more than I do,” he said. “I’m here to be part of the team of the bigger picture.”

STEVE SNIDER

Currently the assistant chief of the Muscatine Police Department, Steve Snider said he is applying to become chief to continue a long career that he said has offered many opportunities for him.

“I’ve been with the department for 34 years, I have had a really blessed career here, and I’ve been able to get involved in a lot of things,” Snider said. “I have been involved with many things, from K9 to the tactical team, and investigations — a lot of different avenues. The department has given me a lot of opportunities, they have invested a lot of money in me, and I feel obligated to return that and throw my name in the hat. We have a great department as it is — great group of people, and I would like to see that continue.”

He said if he is appointed chief, the most important thing he will do in the beginning is select the leadership team. He promised “there will be movement.” He commented there are many qualified people in the department to fill those roles. He also hopes to move ahead with officer retention programs.

Snider believes his experience with the department would make him a great choice to be chief.

JEFF JIRAK

Lt. Jeff Jirak serves as a shift commander with the Muscatine Police Department. He has also served as chief in Nichols for 20 years.

“I want to see this community thrive,” Jirak said, of why he wants to be the Muscatine chief. “By doing what I’ve laid out — the three factors: keep the community safe; officer recruitment and retention for our city; as well as a financial responsibility with our tax dollars — putting that all together I can make Muscatine continue with a very good thing and make it better.”

Jirak said he meets all the qualifications the city is looking for in a police chief. In his time on the force he had been a member of and managed the street crime unit and drug task force. He also said he has 18 years of command experience in Muscatine and said he has written several grants and brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars to the community.

Feeling the position is the best opportunity to use the lessons of law enforcement he has learned over 20 years, Jirak decided to apply for chief, saying he is watching the community grow and he hopes to be part of that growth.

DERRICK TURNER

Derrick Turner, former Chief of Mobile Airport Authority, from Mobile, Ala., has been a member of law enforcement for 19 years, beginning as a student police officer in Michigan before working up to officer. He has worked for universities and city police departments.

“I’m very fortunate that I have a very diverse background in law enforcement,” he said. “It gives me some unique tools of the trade to accomplish the different challenges that may occur.”

He believes his diverse background working in different areas of law enforcement has given him some “outside the box ideas.” He also feels he would bring high energy to the role of police chief.

While Turner believes all the candidates would bring their own unique talents to the role of chief, he feels his energy level, dedication, and “tenacity” would be his main contributions to the office.

“I want to be part of the growth of the city as it continues to grow,” he said.

DANIEL HOSTENS

Daniel Hostens currently serves as the deputy chief of the Galesburg Police Department, after serving there for 27 years and is an Army veteran. He commented that his entire life has been about service to the community.

Hostens said he has a lot of training and experience in law enforcement, as well as having been involved with many organizations outside law enforcement. He has been a tactics instructor and instructs a mutual aid response team across the state of Illinois.

“I think I may have a little different approach toe leading a law enforcement agency,” he said. “I consider myself a servant leader and I feel like there are two very important groups. The first is obviously the community that we are serving. The other is the employees of the organization. If you create an environment where people are happy to come to work, that is going to be reflected in the services they provide.”

He also said a chief has to be accessible to the community. He said the chief needs to participate in community activities and get an understanding of what the community wants from the police department.

“No two communities are the same so no two police departments should be the same,” he said. “Each department should reflect the values of the community they serve.”

ADAM SCHAEFER

Adam Shaefer has worked with the Burlington Police Department for 30 years, starting his career as a patrolman and working his way up to the major of operations, which is the equivalent to an assistant chief. He said that he is familiar with Muscatine and knows several of the officers on the force.

“I’m looking to come here and provide the opportunity to continue the good work the men and women of the police department does,” he said.

He cited “integrity, stability and leadership” as the main qualities he would bring to the office. He also wants to earn the respect for the entire community. He said as chief he hopes to get out into the community and learn the concerns of the people who the community and department can address those concerns together.

He cites his experience with Iowa law as well as familiarity with the problems law enforcement faces in eastern Iowa. He also knows the programs the Burlington Police Department has in place that have reduced the numbers of calls for service, and he hopes to bring those to Muscatine in the hopes of keeping some of the issues Burlington faced from even beginning in Muscatine.