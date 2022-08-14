Skate Park closed indefinitely

Musser Skate Park has been closed to the public until further notice following the discovery of vandalism inside the park by Muscatine Parks and Recreation staff Friday morning, Aug. 12. Cinder blocks were concreted to the interior of the Skate Park, and a parking block from the Skate Park parking lot was placed on top.

Due to liability concerns, the Skate Park was closed and the gates locked until the site can be cleaned and determined to be safe to reopen. A police report and a vandalism report have been completed. Please contact the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922 with any information about this incident. Callers may remain anonymous.