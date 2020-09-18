Skinny's Barbeque celebrates their one year anniversary

MUSCATINE — When a restaurant first opens, it can sometimes be a struggle to keep the doors open, especially when the unexpected happens.
Skinny’s Barbeque owner Cord Kleist knows this struggle well, but through determination and confidence in his food, he kept his restaurant open through a rough first year.
“You never think you’re ever going to get open,” Kleist said, thinking back on the six months of construction. “Now we’ve been open for a year already.”
The restaurant business is a family affair. In 2013, Kleist’s father, Mike, opened Boonie’s on the Avenue, where Kleist worked as the assistant manager after graduating high school.
“For the last seven years, restaurants have been everything,” Kleist said. “They’ve supported my family, all four of us have been involved with them and this is how we support ourselves and pay the bills.”
His father and brother then decided to expand Wine-Nutz, now called Proof Social, and they needed a food option. With Kleist's passion for barbecue, he decided to give a restaurant a try.
“It’s kind of crazy,” he said, “Everybody asks what made you choose barbecue, but honestly I just picked barbecue because I knew the style and I knew what was needed in Muscatine, and I was confident that my idea could work.”
Kleist has four full-time employees, so the customers get to know them.
“I think that makes a big difference,” he said. “The rush of having a satisfied customer is what keeps you going and what makes us want to do better each day.”
They were busy at first, but then the winter brought some of theh season's worst snowstorms on Fridays and Saturdays. As spring arrived, so did the pandemic, and Muscatine restaurants, including Skinny’s, closed their dining rooms for several weeks. To adapt, they changed their menu to include more meals and family packs.
“We felt kind of doomed, but we just kept being confident in our food,” Kleist said. It hadn’t been easy, with the restaurant only cooking a fifth of the meat they usually cooked and his employees being forced to work 20 hour week. “We just continuously made the same stuff every day and we just kept believing in our food.”
They are bouncing back now, he said, which he credits to consistency.
“We haven’t changed anything, we do the same thing day-in day-out, and I think that and the quality of our food makes a big difference.”
While catering for companies like Bayer and having live music each Thursday has also helped, Kleist still works to market the restaurant. “The thing we struggle with the most is just the awareness of us being here,” he said, “A year in, we still have people coming in every day and saying that it’s their first time visiting, even if they’re local.”
Still, Kleist is grateful for the customers he’s already attracted. “I couldn’t be more appreciative,” he said, “The only way we can stay open here is by getting support, so we appreciate it a lot.”
Though he expected to familiar faces from Boonie’s, many new people have become Skinny's regulars. He said he looks forward to meeting more new customers.
