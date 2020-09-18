Skinny's Barbeque celebrates their one year anniversary

Kleist has four full-time employees, so the customers get to know them.

“I think that makes a big difference,” he said. “The rush of having a satisfied customer is what keeps you going and what makes us want to do better each day.”

They were busy at first, but then the winter brought some of theh season's worst snowstorms on Fridays and Saturdays. As spring arrived, so did the pandemic, and Muscatine restaurants, including Skinny’s, closed their dining rooms for several weeks. To adapt, they changed their menu to include more meals and family packs.

“We felt kind of doomed, but we just kept being confident in our food,” Kleist said. It hadn’t been easy, with the restaurant only cooking a fifth of the meat they usually cooked and his employees being forced to work 20 hour week. “We just continuously made the same stuff every day and we just kept believing in our food.”

They are bouncing back now, he said, which he credits to consistency.

“We haven’t changed anything, we do the same thing day-in day-out, and I think that and the quality of our food makes a big difference.”