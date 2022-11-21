Small Business Saturday this weekend

With the weekend after Thanksgiving being promoted by marketing agents as a time to encourage holiday shopping in what is traditionally the busiest weekend of the year, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry encourages people to shop Black Friday and Small Business Saturday downtown.

As she began her holiday shopping, chamber entrepreneurship and small business coordinator Jordan Lloyd said she always heads to downtown Muscatine to find unique gift items for family and friends. She said supporting small business was crucial, as it helped keep money spent on gifts local. While she supports small business all the time, she is concerned too many people are turning to the internet to do all their shopping.

“You find more unique, hand-made gifts as opposed to big-box stores,” she said. “When you are investing your money into one of our local small businesses, you are investing into them, their family, and the work they have put into the products instead of just a mainstream or online store.”

Small Business Saturday was created by the American Express Credit Card company in 2010, and is a registered trademark of the company, to promote shopping on the last Saturday of November. It is the counterpart to Black Friday, which features big-box retail, and Cyber Monday, which features e-commerce. Small business Saturday encourages shoppers to shop in local businesses.

Lloyd said purchasing items at small businesses was investing in those businesses. She said investments of purchases helped those stores grow and expand. She said purchases online or at big-box stores did not result in money going back into the community.

She said most downtown businesses would be open on Saturday and encouraged people who have family in town for Thanksgiving to bring them to the different shops in Muscatine. She said this helped show off the community to people who might not be familiar with the area. She also encourages people to eat at local restaurants.

“People in our community — and they may be avid small-business supporters — but if they haven’t been to our small businesses, there are a lot up and coming,” Lloyd said. “There are some that just opened and some that are expanding. We invite them to come down and look at those while people are making a list or don’t know what to get the person who has everything. Stop into those stores because they really have some awesome stuff.”