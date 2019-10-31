MUSCATINE — It ended up being a White Halloween in Muscatine.
Even before the snow stopped, it was declared to be Muscatine’s snowiest Halloween, with an estimated 4.5-4.9 inches, compared to previous snowy Halloweens of only one to two inches.
Schools in Columbus Junction, Danville, Louisa-Muscatine, Morning Sun, Mt. Pleasant and Wapello had a two hour delay Thursday, but trick-or-treating times in Muscatine Thursday night were to remain unchanged.
There were three minor traffic crashes reported to the Muscatine Police Department. Two involved two vehicles colliding with each other while the third was a vehicle running into a train crossing pole.
Drivers were urged to slow down and be careful, no matter how clean the roads may seem.
Snow and ice control is one of the highest winter priorities for Muscatine’s Public Works Department, and almost all other Public Works operations become secondary to them, said Public Works Director Brian Stineman.
“We’re used to snow plowing, so it’s not too much of a crazy thing for us,” he said.
Late last week, Stineman and his crew put together the equipment they need for snowfall, attaching plows to the trucks and putting salt into the salt boxes.
A little before midnight Oct 30, the Public Works plowing crew began what would be the first of two 12-hour plowing shifts while the snow continued to fall.
Stineman said salt melted the snow quickly, because the temperature of the roads are still fairly warm. Stineman said roads were in good condition, with some slushy spots, but just a little slick.
“When the weather’s like this, it usually warms up during the day and then freezes up again at night,” Stineman said. “We’ll have to watch that, and we may have to re-salt some areas like hills or bridges at some point tonight before they get too slick.”
Stineman said a snow emergency, with restrictions on parking to allow snow plows to work, was unlikely.
“We’re usually able to get our snow cleaned up in time before we need to declare it a snow emergency. Even in the middle of winter we have very few (snow emergencies) just because our guys are pretty efficient at getting out there and staying ahead of it so we don’t have to declare one.”
