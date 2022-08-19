Snow emergency ordinance passes first reading

MUSCATINE — Not wanting to wait for snow on the ground before addressing snow emergency ordinances, the Muscatine City Council voted to approve the first reading of an amended ordinance.

Following a public hearing Thursday evening, for which there was no comment, the council approved the proposed revision with all ayes. Council member John Jindrich was absent from the meeting. There was no discussion on the issue. Two more readings of the ordinance will be voted on before it is adopted.

During the Dec. 21, 2021, in-depth meeting, the council agreed to move forward with updating city code to allow for a snow removal ordinance that would prohibit parking on posted snow routes. The revisions of the ordinance were presented during the July 15 meeting, and the council agreed to move ahead with the changes.

“What staff have discovered over time is that snow emergency routes need to be opened as soon as possible and the alternate side of street parking does not help the process,” Public Works Director Brian Stineman wrote in a memo to the council. “Typically we find that citizens are confused about the policy or the change over time, and we end up plowing around vehicles on both sides of the street. Once they are plowed around it is difficult for people to move them to the proper side of the street, and we get complaint calls because we plowed them in or filled the other side with snow and now they can’t get their cars to that side of the street.”

The current ordinance, in place since 2013, requires vehicles to be parked on alternate sides of the street, depending on calendar date. The department reports over the years it has learned the ordinance is difficult to enforce, as the Muscatine Police Department doesn’t have the staff to ticket or tow vehicles parked on the wrong side of the street. The ordinance has also proved difficult for the public to understand and comply with.

Stineman recommends the ordinance be changed to not allow parking at all on snow emergency routes. The emergency routes are identified in the city’s snow removal plan. The routes currently aren’t posted with signs; however, Stineman hopes to purchase and install new signs marking the routes. When a snow emergency is declared, all vehicles would need to be removed from the posted routes. Vehicles not moved would be subject to a $35 ticket. Additionally the ordinance will clarify when a snow emergency will be declared along with added sections on stalled vehicles, removal and impounding of vehicles.

No public comments were made on the proposed changes during a public hearing on the proposed ordinance.