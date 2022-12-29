 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snow must go

As temperatures moved toward the 60s, much of the snow that fell on the area melted. Snow plows were back on the streets early Wednesday and received some help from the rising temperatures. Crews worked to push back snow to the curb in all areas of Muscatine to allow for the melting snow to filter into the storm inlets. Public Works officials said that this was a difficult storm to move snow because of the extreme cold and wind that accompanied a total of nearly 5 inches of snow. However, crews were able to make at least one pass through every street and alley in Muscatine before the temperatures climbed above freezing to aid in the snow removal effort.

 DAVID HOTLE

