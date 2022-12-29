As temperatures moved toward the 60s, much of the snow that fell on the area melted. Snow plows were back on the streets early Wednesday and received some help from the rising temperatures. Crews worked to push back snow to the curb in all areas of Muscatine to allow for the melting snow to filter into the storm inlets. Public Works officials said that this was a difficult storm to move snow because of the extreme cold and wind that accompanied a total of nearly 5 inches of snow. However, crews were able to make at least one pass through every street and alley in Muscatine before the temperatures climbed above freezing to aid in the snow removal effort.
Snow must go
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAPELLO — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information regarding the search for Michael Steven Bishop Jr., who was r…
The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate two suspects who are believed to have passed counterfeit $100 bills.
On the day of the open house when the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a ribbon cutting for the new Jersey Mike’s Subs …
The elected officials of Muscatine have been challenged to a fundraising competition. Julie Theobald, Wexford County Commissioner District 6, …
This week, it was announced two Muscatine Community School District staff members have been nominated as District Baseball Umpire of the Year for the southeast district.
MUSCATINE — No cause has been determined for a fire that left a Muscatine man homeless Friday and caused Muscatine firefighters to battle both…
MUSCATINE — For nearly two decades, the Muscatine Community YMCA has given local weight lifters and exercise enthusiasts the best possible equ…
Editor’s note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Mus…
COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A $27,968 change order for bell tower repairs was one of several actions involving the former Columbus Junction Community …
WAPELLO — A recommendation to sell additional portions of the undeveloped Hoover Nature Trail corridor south of Iowa Highway 78 to two adjacen…