Snow route amendment passes

MUSCATINE — With the passing of the third reading of a new snow ordinance during Thursday’s Muscatine City Council meeting, parking on snow routes during a snow emergency will now be prohibited to allow for snow removal.

The council unanimously voted to revise Title 7, Chapter 10 snow emergency ordinance after several months of discussion. During the Dec. 21, 2021, in-depth meeting, the council agreed to move forward with updating city code to allow for a snow removal ordinance that would prohibit parking on posted snow routes. The revisions of the ordinance were presented during the July 15 meeting, and the council agreed to move ahead with the changes.

Council member Angela Lewis commented she hoped the change would clear up any confusion regarding parking that would keep snow from being removed from roads in a timely manner.

“I’d like us to consider all the streets that will in the future be added to the snow emergency routes,” Council member Dennis Froelich said. “I think we need to consider some optional streets.”

City Administrator Carol Webb said the changes could be passed Thursday in time to get signage to be ready for winter, then consider what additional code could be added and suggestions could be brought back to council at a later time.

Council member Jeff Osborne asked about handicapped spaces along the snow routes and also asked if snow removal would take a shorter amount of time so people without off-street parking could get back to their parking spots. Public Works Director Brian Stineman said handicapped spaces would need to be vacated during a snow emergency. He also said the goal of the change was to reduce the amount of time plow crews have to operate. Typically during a snow emergency the city can have streets opened in about four hours.

The current ordinance, in place since 2013, requires vehicles to be parked on alternate sides of the street, depending on calendar date. The department reports over the years it has learned the ordinance is difficult to enforce, as the Muscatine Police Department doesn’t have the staff to ticket or tow vehicles parked on the wrong side of the street. The ordinance has also proved difficult for the public to understand and comply with.

“What staff have discovered over time is that snow emergency routes need to be opened as soon as possible, and the alternate side of street parking does not help the process,” Stineman wrote in a memo to the council. “Typically we find that citizens are confused about the policy or the change over time, and we end up plowing around vehicles on both sides of the street. Once they are plowed around it is difficult for people to move them to the proper side of the street, and we get complaint calls because we plowed them in or filled the other side with snow and now they can’t get their cars to that side of the street.”

Vehicles not moved would be subject to a $35 ticket. Additionally the ordinance clarifies when a snow emergency will be declared along with added sections on stalled vehicles, removal and impounding of vehicles.

During the meeting, the council also approved starting City Council meetings at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.

Mayor Brad Bark also announced that trick-or-treating hours would be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.