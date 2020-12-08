Snow this weekend? National Weather Service says it's too early to say

MUSCATINE – The first real snow of the season can be an exciting time, especially with time to prepare for it.

National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities says it may not be time to break out the shovels just yet.

Earlier this week, a chance of snow was forecast for the Quad-Cities and Muscatine area this weekend.

NWS Meteorologist Andy Ervin said it's too early to say what might happen.

“It’s awfully far out," he said. "So we’re just talking in broad, probabilistic terms here.”

“There’s a growing chance that at least some part of the area could be impacted by a winter event,” Ervin said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The storm could center on the area and bring snow, or drift south leaving no impact or very minor impact.

There are other unknowns, such as how warm the ground will be when and if the snow hits, which could impact how much of the snow will stick, if any. “We are potentially dealing with temperatures that could be too warm for snow to accumulate,” Ervin said. There is also a chance of the storm only bringing rain, with no transition into snow later on.