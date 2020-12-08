Snow this weekend? National Weather Service says it's too early to say

MUSCATINE – The first real snow of the season can be an exciting time, especially with time to prepare for it.
National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities says it may not be time to break out the shovels just yet.
Earlier this week, a chance of snow was forecast for the Quad-Cities and Muscatine area this weekend.
NWS Meteorologist Andy Ervin said it's too early to say what might happen.
“It’s awfully far out," he said. "So we’re just talking in broad, probabilistic terms here.”
“There’s a growing chance that at least some part of the area could be impacted by a winter event,” Ervin said.
The storm could center on the area and bring snow, or drift south leaving no impact or very minor impact.
There are other unknowns, such as how warm the ground will be when and if the snow hits, which could impact how much of the snow will stick, if any. “We are potentially dealing with temperatures that could be too warm for snow to accumulate,” Ervin said. There is also a chance of the storm only bringing rain, with no transition into snow later on.
“It’s within the realm of possibilities that this could become a snowstorm, but again we can’t speak to that with any confidence yet,” Ervin said, “We just want to give a heads up that there could be a rain changing to snow event out there in that Friday night to Saturday period.”
He encouraged people to pay attention to the forecast as the weekend gets closer.
The Muscatine area typically sees about nine inches of snow on average in December, and while the first half has been quiet, it looks like the second half of the month could be more active weather-wise, Ervin said.
“That’s not terribly unusual, though certainly below normal as far as activity levels go, bu I’ve had plenty of quiet early winters in my career.”
Ervin urges people to use a trusted weather forecast source, not to take hearsay from the internet.
“On social media, you should try to avoid passing along graphics saying that a storm that’s still a week away is going to bring 20 inches of snow or something,” he said. “That’s not something meteorologists will ever be in favor of.”
