WAPELLO — A solar energy project by the Wapello School District is moving forward, following approval of a letter of intent by the school board during its regular monthly meeting Wednesday.

The letter of intent will allow Red Lion Renewables, Norwalk, to apply for federal grants for the project.

Red Lion Renewables’ CEO Terry Dvorak met with the school board on Feb. 1 to review the proposed project. Following that meeting, the school board agreed to act on the letter of intent and continue to review a possible contract with the company.

According to discussions during the Feb. 1 meeting, at least one U.S. Department of Agriculture grant application is expected to be submitted, although more applications may also be developed.

Installation of the solar panel arrays is expected on a proposed canopy at the elementary school bus entry site, with roof arrays planned at the bus barn, administration building and the high school building complex.

Energy savings of up to $8,000 per year and $737,000 over the next 30 years can be expected, Dvorak told the board at the Feb. 1 meeting. Those savings could almost double if one or more grants are awarded.

Red Lion Renewables already provides a solar energy service to several school districts in the area, including Mediapolis, Notre Dame, Pekin and Sigourney.

The project could begin this summer, depending on the outcome of the grant applications.

In other action:

Because few new vans are available to buy, the board agreed to purchase a used Ford Transit van up to $55,000.

A request from the FFA to hold an overnight trip to the State FFA Convention, April 16-18 in Ames, was approved following a presentation by FFA adviser Cassi Chapman.

The board approved polices dealing with student records and other related programs, and updates recommended by the Iowa Association of School Board for several other policies.

Superintendent Mike Peterson presented the district’s proposed 2023-24 school calendar, and the board set a March 15 public hearing on the draft. According to the document, school would begin Aug. 23, with the last day scheduled for May 23.

The board reviewed the latest balance estimate for the district’s ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding. According to reports provided before the meeting, the district has around $85,066 in remaining ESSER funding.

Nile Hayes, Odessa Mechanical, met with the board and explained wiring updates if the district wants to install air conditioning at the elementary. He also advised the board that all but five Univents in the building are AC-ready. The five that are not would need to be replaced.

Hayes pointed out if a phased installation was done, one coil could service four classrooms. He agreed to provide Peterson with an updated cost estimate for the phased work.

A planned discussion on a proposed wrestling room addition was not held after no report was available.