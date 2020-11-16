Some City Hall departments close to public, others remain open for visitors

“(Parks and Rec) is another one of those departments that we offer a variety of online services for, and people can use those or just call into the office if they have questions they need answered,” Jenison said.

Additionally, with many Parks and Rec having the possibility being cancelled should in-person classes not being held at schools, the department has tried to promote their virtual recreation center, which has received several updates recently.

“There’s some great things on it,” he said, adding that Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center will most likely be posting virtual activities as well. “We’re trying to find different activities and things for people to do. If people want to stay home but still interact with either the Art Center or Parks and Rec, there’ll be opportunities for that.”

Other sections in City Hall will also have restrictions for the time being. Currently, residents can still access the Finance Department and the Human Resources Department without any restriction, but will need to make an appointment to access Administration.

“At the present time, we do not see City Hall closing entirely,” Jenison said, “But we are keeping an eye on the numbers and we are in communication with the local and state-wide public health departments.”