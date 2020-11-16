Some City Hall departments close to public, others remain open for visitors

MUSCATINE – New safety restrictions and guidelines continue to be expanded as COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in Muscatine County.
Starting this week, the offices for Community Development and Housing, located at Muscatine City Hall, will be closed to the public for the time being.
Earlier this month, it was announced that all staff and visitors would need to wear masks while in city buildings, including City Hall. Since then, it has been deemed that additional measures are required to protect both the staff of these buildings as well as the community. These include closing certain departments to the public.
“The Community Development and Housing space upstairs (in City Hall), they work in close proximity to each other,” Communication Manager Kevin Jenison explained, “so there’s not really a good way for them to do social distancing.”
With most of the Communication Development and Housing employees being able to work from home, Jenison said that they thought that it would be better for both the employees as well as any residents who may interact with them to do it through virtual means or by calling over the phone.
Muscatine Parks and Recreation is also not open to the public at this time, as their employees are also unable to socially distance due to space issues in their department. Instead, they are offering a pay by phone service, which can be found at the Parks and Rec website.
“(Parks and Rec) is another one of those departments that we offer a variety of online services for, and people can use those or just call into the office if they have questions they need answered,” Jenison said.
Additionally, with many Parks and Rec having the possibility being cancelled should in-person classes not being held at schools, the department has tried to promote their virtual recreation center, which has received several updates recently.
“There’s some great things on it,” he said, adding that Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center will most likely be posting virtual activities as well. “We’re trying to find different activities and things for people to do. If people want to stay home but still interact with either the Art Center or Parks and Rec, there’ll be opportunities for that.”
Other sections in City Hall will also have restrictions for the time being. Currently, residents can still access the Finance Department and the Human Resources Department without any restriction, but will need to make an appointment to access Administration.
“At the present time, we do not see City Hall closing entirely,” Jenison said, “But we are keeping an eye on the numbers and we are in communication with the local and state-wide public health departments.”
Residents will still be able to use the drop box outside of city hall to submit applications, documents or other similar items. Anyone who needs to access Community Development and Housing will need to contact the department through virtual means or through the drop box. Residents can also call the department at 563-262-4141.
Other city buildings, such as Public Safety and Public Works will also have limited public access, and parking payments and building permits can done online. Anyone looking for employment at a city building can download applications off the city’s website and can email them to Human Resources at humanresources@muscatineiowa.gov. The Transfer Station and Compost Site are currently still open to residents.
Additionally, City Council meetings will continue to be held virtually through the GoTo Meeting app, and can be watched on the city’s YouTube channel and Cable Channel 2. Phone numbers and access codes for the meeting will be made available Wednesday evening, and can be found online through City Council agendas on the city website. Other boards and commissions will also hold meetings through the GoToMeeting app.
“The biggest thing is that we need to look out for each other and stay safe,” Jenison said, “Eventually, this thing will pass on, but until that time, we have to be vigilant and do whatever we can to keep ourselves, our friends, our family and our co-workers as healthy as possible.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!