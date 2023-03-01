Muscatine County registered voters living in the Durant and Davenport school districts will be able to vote in the March 7 bond referendums either by absentee vote in the Muscatine County Auditor’s office or from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 7 in the Stockton City Hall.

Absentee votes can be cast during regular auditor’s office hours through 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 6. All Iowa voters are required to show a valid photo identification at the polls before they vote. Voters without the necessary ID will be offered a provisional ballot and can provide ID until the time of the county canvass, which will take place during a special Muscatine County Supervisors meeting at 9 a.m. March 14. Results will be posted on the Muscatine County Auditor’s website after the polls close.

“We have one voting center that will handle both elections,” Muscatine County Auditor Tibe Vander Linden said. “The voters are in that area.”

According to the Muscatine County Registered Voter count, 363 Muscatine County residents live in the Davenport School District in the Fulton 3 and 5 and Montpelier Township 1 districts and 459 live in the Durant School District in the Fulton Township 1 and 2 and the Wilton Township 1 and 2 districts. Muscatine County is not the control county for either election. The Durant School District election will be run by Cedar County and the Davenport School District election will be run by Scott County.

In the Durant School District, voters will decide two public measures. The first will be whether the district should issue general obligation bonds not to exceed $15.6 million to be used for renovations and repairs to the existing building, including the theater, gym, classrooms, HVAC system and electrical system. The second measure asks if the district should levy a tax between $2.70 and $4.05 per $1,000 of taxable valuation to service the bond.

The Davenport School District will ask voters if they feel the district should adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement to specify revenues from the Iowa Secure and Advanced Vision for Education Fund to install information technology infrastructure and to provide funds to build and furnish a new school building and to make improvements to the existing buildings and grounds. If the vote fails, the district will take it as meaning authority previously given by voters for the funds should be terminated. If approved, the statement will remain in effect until replaced or amended.

Copies of the ballot will be printed in the March 1 edition of the Muscatine Journal on page A3.

People with questions about the election can call the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office at 563- 263-5821 or email Vander Linden at auditor@muscatinecountyiowa.gov.