Special Olympics Iowa cancels weekend tournament due to COVID-19 concerns

“We are hoping (the Mid-Winter Tournament) is the only event we have to cancel,” Whitman said, “However, we are taking every event on a case-by-case scenario, and just looking over everything, developing contingency plans, and — in case we do have to cancel or postpone an event — just looking at everything.”

“The bad part about canceling these tournaments or even thinking about rescheduling is that it’s hard to line up these volunteers,” said Miller, “This is just a very weird scenario.”

In the past, most of the canceled Special Olympics events have been due to weather. “We really have to look out and see what this situation is and how it’s handled going forward,” Miller continued, “and there are a whole lot of unknowns.”

Special Olympics Iowa and Muscatine are taking recommendations from Special Olympics National and International as well as the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The most important thing to all of us at Special Olympics Iowa is the health and safety of our athletes, volunteers, coaches and anyone involved in the Special Olympics community. If it had to happen, we would cancel everything if our athletes and community were at risk,” Whitman said.

