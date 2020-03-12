Special Olympics Iowa cancels weekend tournament due to COVID-19 concerns

Special Olympics Iowa has joined the many other organizations who have canceled events due to concerns over COVID-19.
Special Olympics Iowa planned to hold its 2020 Mid-Winter Tournament for Team Basketball, Basketball Skills & Power-Lifting in Iowa City and Coralville on March 13 and 14.
Special Olympics athletes are at heightened risk for diseases due to age or compromised immune systems and with COVID-19 confirmed in Iowa, the organization didn’t feel it was safe to hold the tournament.
In a press release, Special Olympics Iowa President and CEO John Kliegl said, “The health and safety of the Special Olympics Iowa community, including our athletes, volunteers, and employees, are our top priority.”
“It’s unfortunate that the tournament was canceled but I completely understand the rational,” said Jason Miller, director of Muscatine Special Olympics, “We’re disappointed but we understand that the health and safety of our athletes is at risk, so I’m okay with the event being canceled.”
Karen Whitman, marketing and communication coordinator for Special Olympics Iowa said the event will not be rescheduled. Local branches can still hold local practices, and personally celebrate their athletes' hard work preparing for the tournament, even if they aren’t able to compete.
“We are hoping (the Mid-Winter Tournament) is the only event we have to cancel,” Whitman said, “However, we are taking every event on a case-by-case scenario, and just looking over everything, developing contingency plans, and — in case we do have to cancel or postpone an event — just looking at everything.”
“The bad part about canceling these tournaments or even thinking about rescheduling is that it’s hard to line up these volunteers,” said Miller, “This is just a very weird scenario.”
In the past, most of the canceled Special Olympics events have been due to weather. “We really have to look out and see what this situation is and how it’s handled going forward,” Miller continued, “and there are a whole lot of unknowns.”
Special Olympics Iowa and Muscatine are taking recommendations from Special Olympics National and International as well as the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The most important thing to all of us at Special Olympics Iowa is the health and safety of our athletes, volunteers, coaches and anyone involved in the Special Olympics community. If it had to happen, we would cancel everything if our athletes and community were at risk,” Whitman said.