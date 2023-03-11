On Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that the city of Muscatine had received a $1 million Destination Iowa grant. The funding will be used to help build an indoor sports complex similar to the St. Ambrose Dome in Davenport pictured on an existing soccer field.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that the City of Muscatine had received a $1 million Destination Iowa grant on Friday. The funding will be used to help build an indoor sports complex similar to the St. Ambrose Dome in Davenport, pictured in this January 2016 file photo, on an existing soccer field.
Sports Complex project gets $1 million
Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that the City of Muscatine had received a $1 million Destination Iowa grant on Friday. The funding will be used to help build an indoor sports complex similar to the St. Ambrose Dome in Davenport, pictured in this January 2016 file photo, on an existing soccer field.
The city of Muscatine project to build an indoor athletic complex in the city soccer park moved forward Monday as the Muscatine County Supervi…
