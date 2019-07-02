Former Durant High School athlete Jake Soy will be part of the 2019 class of inductees into Northwest Missouri State’s M Club Hall of Fame.
Soy starred as a wide receiver for the Bearcats from 2008-2011, earning All-American honors in 2009 and being named first team all-conference in both 2009 and 2010.
He finished as the school’s career leader in touchdown receptions with 45 and is third in receiving yards with 3,687. In his sophomore season, he led all of NCAA Division II with 1,559 yards and 27 TDs.
Soy and six others will be honored on Oct. 25 and will be recognized again at NMSU’s homecoming game the following day.
