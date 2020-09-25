Big first quarter leads Wapello to rout of Columbus

Gustison finished with 139 yards and three touchdowns on carries, all in the first half.

Columbus’ night felt doomed from the start.

The Wildcats went three-and-out after receiving the opening kick. Then after allowing the first Wapello touchdown, Columbus committed a holding penalty on the ensuing kickoff before losing their first of two fumbles on the night, which put the Indians on the Wildcat 7-yard line.

Three plays later, Gustison scored his first touchdown from a yard out to put Wapello up 14-0 before the first quarter was even at the halfway mark.

“We always talk about starting fast,” Parsons said. “I think that’s huge, especially on the road. You want to get some good things going and change the field position. I thought our defense played well and offensively we did some good things. It was a good night.

“Our defensive coaches are doing an excellent job, they’re getting those guys schooled up. I’d put our front four up against a lot of other teams’ (defensive front).”

The Wildcats (2-3) finished with 109 total yards of offense, most of which came in the second half and Wapello (2-2) was playing a soft defense.