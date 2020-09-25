Big first quarter leads Wapello to rout of Columbus

COLUMBUS JUNCTON, Iowa — The Wapello Indians couldn’t have asked for a better start to Friday night’s game against the Columbus Wildcats.
With a 35-point first quarter, the running clock went into effect with a little under a minute remaining in the opening quarter, and Wapello came away a 49-7 winner in Columbus to spoil the Wildcats’ senior night.
“It took everyone on the team,” Wapello senior Evan Ross said. “Everyone did a good job tonight. Tonight’s defensive effort was really good. It felt like everyone was going hard.”
Early in the second quarter, Wapello opened up a hole that allowed sophomore running back Jake Gustison to break a 78-yard touchdown run to make it 42-0, a deficit the Wildcats would take into halftime.
“I was proud of our kids,” Wapello head coach Todd Parsons said. “We had a tough game last week against Regina, and I thought our kids competed and were hungry this week to get back out on the field. We had a good week of preparation, we executed well and did some nice things. It’s good to get back on the winning side.”
By halftime, the Indians had scored five offensive touchdowns on 18 plays from scrimmage. Plus, the Indians added a defensive score with just under a minute left in the first after Columbus had back-to-back snaps sail over quarterback Jeff Hoback’s head, the second landing in the end zone and recovered by the Indians.
Gustison finished with 139 yards and three touchdowns on carries, all in the first half.
Columbus’ night felt doomed from the start.
The Wildcats went three-and-out after receiving the opening kick. Then after allowing the first Wapello touchdown, Columbus committed a holding penalty on the ensuing kickoff before losing their first of two fumbles on the night, which put the Indians on the Wildcat 7-yard line.
Three plays later, Gustison scored his first touchdown from a yard out to put Wapello up 14-0 before the first quarter was even at the halfway mark.
“We always talk about starting fast,” Parsons said. “I think that’s huge, especially on the road. You want to get some good things going and change the field position. I thought our defense played well and offensively we did some good things. It was a good night.
“Our defensive coaches are doing an excellent job, they’re getting those guys schooled up. I’d put our front four up against a lot of other teams’ (defensive front).”
The Wildcats (2-3) finished with 109 total yards of offense, most of which came in the second half and Wapello (2-2) was playing a soft defense.
Columbus finally got on the board with 11:15 left in the fourth when freshman running back Kaden Amigon found a hole and busted through the line for a 26-yard touchdown run.
Senior Will Schwab entered as the Wildcats' leading rusher with 470 yards but was held to 40 on 12 carries Friday night. He had just 14 yards at the half.
But by then, Wapello was playing mostly backups and had the game in hand.
Throughout the game, the Indians had no trouble consistently getting 6 or 7 yards on first down to set up short-yardage situations while also enjoying the big-play ability exhibited by Gustison, Ross, senior Keaton McConahay and junior Macuen West.
Wapello ended with a total 258 yards on the ground and attempted just nine passes, completing seven of them.
Junior quarterback Tade Parsons ended with 164 yards through the air, plus a touchdown on a 15-yard hookup to senior Hector Zepeda at the eight-minute mark of the third quarter to put the Indians up 49-0.
“I think this win will get everyone going,” said Ross. “Everyone is going to be more pumped and excited.
“We need to (improve upon) our mistakes and cut down on penalties, though.”
