Dierickx leads quartet of area baseball all-staters

Tied for third in Class 2A in wins. A sterling 0.50 ERA to go with accumulating more strikeouts than baserunners allowed.

Now Durant's Nate Dierickx can add another superlative to his 2020 season: second team all-state.

The junior pitcher/outfielder was named to the Class 2A second team's utility spot by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Dierickx was 6-1 on the season with 49 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings for the Wildcats.

He was joined in earning all-state honors by his battery-mate, catcher Logan Callison, who was named to the third team.

Callison, a senior, hit .316 with 11 RBIs for the Wildcats.

Also earning third-team honors from the area were a pair of sophomores: Wilton's Jackson Hull and West Liberty's Caleb Wulf.

Wulf, picked for the utility spot, hit .327 with eight RBIs and 10 runs scored for the Comets. He also was stellar on the mound, ranking 10th in Class 2A with 52 strikeouts while going 3-1 with a 1.83 ERA.

Hull, the third-team third baseman, hit .378 and reached base at a .519 clip for the Beavers. He also found success on the mound, going 3-3 with a 2.06 ERA.

