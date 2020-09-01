Harmon propels Muskies to victory

Muscatine’s Olivia Harmon does not fit your typical profile for a tall, strong outside hitter.
But Harmon more than makes up for it with skill and strategy, which was on full display on Tuesday night as the senior put down a match-high 12 kills to lead Muscatine past Davenport West in straight sets, 25-12, 25-11, 25-23 in Mississippi Athletic Conference action at the Falcons’ nest.
Harmon had four kills in the first set and five in the second set for the Muskies (2-0 MAC, 3-1 overall). She finished with three kills in the final set while also added some key blocks and digs as the visitors had to rally to clinch the victory.
Listed at 5-foot-7, Harmon does not strike an imposing figure at the net — until she drops a scorching hit, well-placed shot or well-timed tip into no-man’s land for the defenders. Out of her 12 kills, five of them were tip-kills.
“You don’t have to be tall, you just have to be smart, and Olivia definitely brings that to her game,” Muscatine coach Kara Russell said. “A point is a point, and it does not have to be a big kill every time. Olivia knows how to use her skills.”
Harmon said she worked in the offseason to improve her vertical leap while playing for her club team, Iowa Power Volleyball Alliance.
“My key was a fast approach and getting off the floor,” Harmon said. “The whole team, in practice, focuses on open spots and being smart and aggressive with our shots. It is not necessarily trying to overpower teams with kills.”
In addition to Harmon’s strong game at the net, Muscatine got key contributions from Madison Petersen (five kills), Malia Washington-Cook (four kills) and Kaylynn Salyars, who finished with four dump kills. Salyars also chipped in 13 assists and two aces.
Aricka Ramser, Rylie Moss and Kyleia Salyars led the visitors the service line. Ramser and Moss each had two aces while Ramser had key service runs in the first two sets to help Muscatine gain control of the match. Moss and Harmon each had seven digs as well.
Davenport West did not go quietly in the third set, leading 21-18 before Russell burned a timeout to get her team back on track. Muscatine responded to its coach as Harmon and Washington-Cook has key blocks and Moss served the next six points to give the Muskies a 24-21 lead. Ramser helped finish things off from the service line for the winners.
“Just finishing and keeping the momentum on our side. Once they started talking and communicating, they took all the momentum,” Russell said of West’s third-set run. “After our timeout, our side went out there and started talking, and that made all the difference.”
Emma Peters had three kills and a block for the Falcons (0-2 MAC, 0-2 overall). Halee Clare had two aces while Abbigail Raes and Sarah Bernick each had seven digs for the hosts. Faith Rettler had four assists and Grace Krogman had three.
West coach Jillian Donath said she switched some players up during the third set and the team responded, leading most of the way before Muscatine’s final push. Ultimately, the Falcons shot themselves down with 34 unforced errors.
“It was good the girls got out in front during that third set. They have to start believing they can play that way,” Donath said. “It’s tough when you fall behind and are always trying to catch up. If we can start stronger, that will give them the confidence they need to win.”
