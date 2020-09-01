Harmon propels Muskies to victory

Muscatine’s Olivia Harmon does not fit your typical profile for a tall, strong outside hitter.

But Harmon more than makes up for it with skill and strategy, which was on full display on Tuesday night as the senior put down a match-high 12 kills to lead Muscatine past Davenport West in straight sets, 25-12, 25-11, 25-23 in Mississippi Athletic Conference action at the Falcons’ nest.

Harmon had four kills in the first set and five in the second set for the Muskies (2-0 MAC, 3-1 overall). She finished with three kills in the final set while also added some key blocks and digs as the visitors had to rally to clinch the victory.

Listed at 5-foot-7, Harmon does not strike an imposing figure at the net — until she drops a scorching hit, well-placed shot or well-timed tip into no-man’s land for the defenders. Out of her 12 kills, five of them were tip-kills.

“You don’t have to be tall, you just have to be smart, and Olivia definitely brings that to her game,” Muscatine coach Kara Russell said. “A point is a point, and it does not have to be a big kill every time. Olivia knows how to use her skills.”

Harmon said she worked in the offseason to improve her vertical leap while playing for her club team, Iowa Power Volleyball Alliance.