ANAMOSA, Iowa — Durant knew it was facing a tough task.
Facing Class 2A second-ranked Dyersville Beckman in a regional final, the 12th-ranked Wildcats understood they'd have to play a solid all-around game and for two of the three sets, did just that.
But costly errors in the middle set put Durant in a hole it couldn't climb out of in a three-set loss to the Blazers Tuesday night at Anamosa High School.
The Wildcats gave up a late lead to fall in the first set 25-20, then looked out of sorts in a 25-11 second set before rallying late to push the third set to 25-23.
"Game 2 is the epitome of what can be for high school athletics," Durant head coach Mark Lau said. "You can be really extraordinarily talented and you make three or four errors in our game and then you get a lopsided butt-whooping in Game 2, and yet the resilience in Game 3.
"Yes, challenging, yes hurtful and we did lose. We got beat tonight by a team that outplayed us and Beckman is gosh darn good, every bit as good as their ranking and they play with class. I hate losing and yet we got outplayed tonight and that's OK."
Still, Durant made the Blazers earn every bit of their win to reach the state tournament after qualifying in Class 3A last year. The Wildcats (26-9) battled back from a 19-15 deficit to take a 20-19 lead, only for the Blazers (43-3) to win the final six points to grab the set.
That defeat bled over into the second set, when service faults, unforced errors and some miscommunication helped the Blazers close out the set on an 18-3 run to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
"We knew we should have had that (first) game, we had too many errors, just like in the second game," senior Kamryn Meyer said. "I think we went into the second game confident, just too many mistakes. It's definitely disappointing because we know we could have played at a higher capability."
Meyer led the Wildcats with 13 kills and had seven digs while Aubrin Dittmer added nine kills. Ruby Kappeler led Durant with 23 assists and Hannah Happ had 17 digs.
Beckman opened up a 20-13 lead in the third set, only for Durant to battle back, tying the set at 23-all. But a kill attempt was long to give Beckman the serve back and Heather Boeckenstedt ended it with one of her team-high nine kills in the match.
Sydney Arens led the Blazers with 13 digs while Boeckenstedt and Isabelle Bennett each added 11.
"We knew they were a very talented offensive team and we knew we were going to have to play great defense tonight," Beckman head coach Todd Troutman said of Durant. "We were a little off offensively but boy did we play some great defense tonight."
Even Troutman was surprised at the way the second set unfolded.
"Very surprised," he said. "I did not see that coming. You get on momentum like that, you've got to keep it going. I was hoping we could bring that into Game 3 and we kind of brought it to start but boy did they bring it heavy in the end."
It's a disappointing ending for Durant, which falls short of reaching the state tournament for the first time since 2007. But it doesn't take away from the season accomplishments of the Wildcats, who finished with their best record since 2015.
"We knew this could be our last game so we wanted to fight to the end," Meyer said. "A lot of great memories, a lot of great teammates and I think we ended on a good note."
