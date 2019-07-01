With a shot at the Mississippi Athletic Conference title still in play, it was of paramount importance that the Muscatine softball team avoid any slip-ups from this point on.
The Muskies avoided any such pitfalls on Monday night during their home doubleheader against Clinton.
Muscatine (24-7, 13-3 MAC) dominated the first game, to the tune of a 12-0 victory that lasted the minimum three innings. The second game was quite a bit tighter — and longer — but the home team prevailed by a 5-0 score.
To start things off, Muscatine made a loud early statement that it was there to make life tough for the River Queens (7-23. 1-14 MAC). The Muskies' first five hitters all reached base. And all five came around to score.
Rylie Moss began the rally with a double. Then Haley Jarrett, Kaylynn Salyars, Kaylie Reynolds and Kate Nelson all followed with base hits. All nine hitters made a plate appearance for Muscatine in the bottom of the first.
It looked like Moss would start more of the same in the second when she reached again on a single and then proceeded to steal second, but no runs scored for Muscatine.
The scoreless second proved to be the outlier for Game 1, though, as the Muskies recorded seven runs on four hits in the third. Again, everyone in the Muscatine lineup had a plate appearance to close out the game.
"(Offensively), we have a number of kids that can steal, we have some speed. And we have some kids that can hit the long ball," Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins said. "We have a variety of kids that can do a number of things and I think that makes us pretty dangerous."
Pitcher Bree Seaman got the win, allowing just one Clinton runner to reach (on a single).
The other Muskie starting pitcher, Maura Chalupa, started the second game by striking out the side.
After the first two Muscatine hitters were retired in the bottom, Salyars singled and the next two batters were hit by pitches to load the bases. Another walk, drawn by Meadow Freers, plated a run. But that's all the Muskies could muster as they went down in the bottom with the bases loaded.
Muscatine again came up empty in the second as each team recorded a hit but nothing more.
In the third, Reynolds led off with a big line-drive home run to left field. After Kate Nelson followed by driving one into left field that found its way into the Clinton outfielder's glove, Freers came up and hit a near-identical shot to Reynolds' long ball to plate the second Muskie run of the inning and mount a 3-0 lead.
"I just remember our coach said we needed to start picking things up," Reynolds said, "and I just went into the at-bat with the mentality (to try to) make contact and hopefully start something."
Muscatine scored another run in the fourth. The home half started with a Moss single and steal of second followed by a Jarrett RBI base hit.
Another Muskie insurance run was tacked on in the sixth when Olivia Harmon — who came on to replace Moss — reached on an error and came around on a double by Beth Butler, who replaced Salyars.
"(Tonight) gave us an opportunity to play some girls that might not get a whole lot playing time at the varsity level," said Hopkins, "(and) to continue to try and build some depth."
All the while, Chalupa steadily strolled along on the mound en route to a five-hit shutout win.
"Bree and Maura are doing a nice job coming along pitching-wise. They stepped in and did a nice job," Hopkins said. "They work hard, they continue to improve.
