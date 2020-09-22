Muskies dominate swimming dual against Clinton

The Muscatine girls swim team won all but one event in a dominating 146-31 team victory over Clinton at Carver Pool in Muscatine on Tuesday evening.

Muscatine only allowed the River Queens three top-three finishers through the whole competition.

Clinton didn’t field a diver, but Lexi Hirt and Morgan Galloway both put up impressive scores to start the proceedings. Hirt’s 448.45 won the event while Galloway’s 383.65 took second.

Abby Lear was part of two relay winners: the 200 medley and 400 freestyle. She did not swim in the 50 freestyle, however, which is an event in which she hopes to make it to state. That also happened to be the one race the Muskies didn’t win. Ellie Storr took second at 27.56 to Clinton’s Riley Gravert, who finished at 27.20.

Storr, however, found victory in the 100 backstroke, with a time of 1:10.29.

Muscatine sisters Hadley and Jillian Hilbrant both claimed individual wins as well.

Hadley won the 200 individual medley (2:33.29) while Jillian was the top finisher in both the 100 freestyle (1:03.07) and 100 breaststroke (1:25.85).