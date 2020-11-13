Muskies' Lear set to go for gold

In the 50-yard freestyle, swimming's fastest race, success is more often measured by tenths of a second than seconds.

For Muscatine's Abby Lear, it came down to one one-hundredth of a second on Friday.

Lear's time of 24.28 seconds in Friday's state preliminaries edged Lewis Central's Waren Graeve (24.29) for the eighth and final spot in Saturday's finals.

That won't be the only state title Lear will be competing for Saturday at the Marshalltown Community Y Complex as the Muskie junior raced to fourth place in the 100-yard freestyle prelims in 52.45 seconds.

Lear, who came into the meet seeded second in the 100 free and in the top five in the 50, is guaranteed her best-ever finish at state. She has finished 13th and 11th in the 50 free and 13th twice in the 100 free in her two previous trips to state.

Also improving her previous state trip was Muscatine diver Lexi Hirt, whose 407.50 was good enough for 16th place, earning a team point for the Muskies.

Hirt, a senior, took 27th last season, and came into Friday's competition with a season-best of 432.90.

Fellow Muskie diver Morgan Galloway took 20th.

Along with Lear's two races, the Muskies will also compete in a trio of relays Saturday, the 200 free relay, the 400 free relay and the 200 medley relay.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0