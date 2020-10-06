Muskies put up fight, fall to North Scott

The Lancers, ranked fourth in Class 4A, stayed in the hunt for the conference title by improving to 4-1 in the MAC and 14-3 overall. Muscatine fell to 4-3 in conference and 11-9 overall.

Lancers coach Taryn VanEarwage eased Graham back into play as she did not see many rotations in the first two sets. Graham turned her ankle a week ago in a win against Davenport West.

But by the third set, Graham was springing off the floor to give North Scott another option in an attack that was led most of the match by Ella McLaughlin and Scout Kirshy, who each finished with nine kills.

“We pretty much turned her loose in that third set,” VanEarwage said with a laugh. “But it shows how much she can contribute for us and how much we missed her when she was out.”

Graham said she actually had some butterflies getting back out there as her contributions in the first two sets was mostly limited to some strong serving.

“I just wanted to play so bad after missing (the PV match). I had practice on Friday, which was light, and my first real practice was Monday so I was really nervous,” she said. “I just wanted to be back out there.”