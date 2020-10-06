Muskies put up fight, fall to North Scott

ELDRIDGE — The Muscatine girls volleyball team had its chances Tuesday night.
The Muskies had modest leads in both the first (12-10)and third (11-8) sets against North Scott.
But it seemed as though every time they got ahead, things slipped away with the result being a 25-21, 25-12, 29-27 loss in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
“I think the girls fought hard and I think both teams have a lot of talent and it was going to be a hard match,” Muscatine coach Kara Russell said.
“Volleyball is a game of momentum and a game about finishing. Today, we fought, we just didn’t finish when we had the chances.”
Kaylynn Salyars had a strong overall match for the visitors with 21 assists, six digs and six aces. Aricka Ramser (11 digs), Rylie Moss (seven digs) and Kyleia Salyars (five digs) also were strong on defense for the Muskies.
North Scott's Grace Graham had an even better game, though.
The junior outside hitter, who missed the Lancers' big showdown last week with Pleasant Valley, returned from an ankle injury to give the hosts a boost when they needed it.
As the Muskies were fighting hard to push the match to a fourth set after dropping the first two sets, Graham showed what the Lancers missed when they fell to PV by putting down six kills in the final set, including the final two points.
The Lancers, ranked fourth in Class 4A, stayed in the hunt for the conference title by improving to 4-1 in the MAC and 14-3 overall. Muscatine fell to 4-3 in conference and 11-9 overall.
Lancers coach Taryn VanEarwage eased Graham back into play as she did not see many rotations in the first two sets. Graham turned her ankle a week ago in a win against Davenport West.
But by the third set, Graham was springing off the floor to give North Scott another option in an attack that was led most of the match by Ella McLaughlin and Scout Kirshy, who each finished with nine kills.
“We pretty much turned her loose in that third set,” VanEarwage said with a laugh. “But it shows how much she can contribute for us and how much we missed her when she was out.”
Graham said she actually had some butterflies getting back out there as her contributions in the first two sets was mostly limited to some strong serving.
“I just wanted to play so bad after missing (the PV match). I had practice on Friday, which was light, and my first real practice was Monday so I was really nervous,” she said. “I just wanted to be back out there.”
In a closely contested first set, North Scott was able to make fewer mistakes than the visitors as both teams basically cancelled each other out at the net. McLaughlin had five kills and Alexis Richards had three more but Muscatine’s Olivia Harmon had five kills of her own and teammate Madison Petersen added three more. The Muskies had 10 unforced errors while North Scott had six.
The Lancers took advantage of 12 unforced errors from Muscatine in the second set and McLaughlin, Kirshy and Lauren Golinghorst were dominant at the net. The hosts also got solid serving runs from Kaylee Gerardy and Nora Ralfs.
But the Muskies did not go quietly in the final set as Harmon and Petersen each put down five kills in the extended set. But Graham was also up to the challenge with her kill tally. After the teams were tied at 18, the lead changed hands four times before the extra points were needed. Olivia Young and Calla Brunkan had key blocks for the winners in the nail-biting set.
Katherine Belken (13 assists) set the final two shots as Graham’s leaping ability appeared to be just fine on the final kills. Ralfs added 12 assists of her own. Melena Knutsen led the defensive effort with 15 digs. McLaughlin added nine digs and three aces of her own.
