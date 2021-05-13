North boys upset Muskie soccer on senior day

With a Mississippi Athletic Conference title in its sights and a Monday matchup the Pleasant Valley looming large, the Muscatine boys soccer team first had to get past a Davenport North squad that had been close to pulling off several upsets this season.
This time the Wildcats didn't fall just short.
North scored two first-half goals and then withstood a flurry of Muscatine attacks late to pull off a 2-1 upset win in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
The loss knocked the Muskies (10-5 overall, 6-2), who were ranked eighth in Class 3A, out of a first-place tie with Pleasant Valley. Muscatine will still have a shot at a piece of the conference title when it hosts PV on Monday.
Muskies coach Jose Varela said his team needs to be more focused right from the start. Muscatine has lost its last two games after getting out to a 10-3 start.
“It’s the lack of focus, and the effort was just not there,” Varela said. “Our soccer IQ was not there today, and we are going into the toughest part of the season. Our kids need to be more focused from the beginning and you can’t do that against a good team like North.”
North (7-7, 4-5) finally got its elusive signature win, and on senior day nonetheless.
“To finally get one of these (wins) and to send the seniors out with a win is just an amazing feeling,” North junior George Rucker said. “It was just a great farewell to (the seniors) on their final game here. We knew Muscatine was good coming in and it was going to be tough, but we knew if we could keep the game close we would have a chance and we did it.”
Even though it was senior day, the Wildcats were paced by a solid group of juniors, including Rucker. North hit the visitors with a lot of energy early, and it paid off in the fifth minute.
Junior Daniel Nedic sent a 30-yard, over-the-top ball to Chase Green, who ran onto the pass to break away from the defense. Green beat Muscatine keeper Logan Wolf to the left corner to put the hosts up 1-0.
“It was a gorgeous pass from Daniel, and Chase knows how to finish,” Wildcats coach David Gamble said. “It got us going early.”
The Muskies seemed to be a step slow early but finally put things together in the 20th minute to tie the game. Nate Larsen sent a dangerous ball to the six-yard area and Grant Bode headed that pass back across the face of goal. Freshman Jackson Othmer then headed in Bode’s delivery over the head of Wildcats goalie Daleyn Bruce to knot things at 1-1.
North wasted little time in responding. Three minutes later, Wildcats junior Peter Phan launched a throw-in into the penalty box and senior Ben Roberts crafted a slick, flick-on pass near the top of the penalty area. That is where Rucker was charging in behind the play for an open chance.
Rucker beat Wolf to the right corner with a 17-yard ground shot.
“I was trying not to overhit (the shot) because I have done that a lot,” Rucker said of his goal, which turned out to be the game-winner. “But it was a good spot, and when it went in, it was just a great feeling.”
Both teams had some dangerous chances the rest of the half and for the rest of the game for that matter. Muscatine finished with 19 shots on goal while North had 11. The Muskies came particularly hard at the hosts in the last 10 minutes, mustering four corner kicks and seven shots on goal.
But Bruce, who had nine saves, and the North defense made the lead stand up. Wolf had six saves for the Muskies.
Gamble said this was the kind of win his team needed before the playoffs get going.
“We are starting to peak at the right time and we are starting to play better against some of the better teams in the state,” Gamble said. “Everybody on this team stepped up. When I called a number, they stepped up. That is how we want to be playing in this final stretch.”