North boys upset Muskie soccer on senior day

With a Mississippi Athletic Conference title in its sights and a Monday matchup the Pleasant Valley looming large, the Muscatine boys soccer team first had to get past a Davenport North squad that had been close to pulling off several upsets this season.

This time the Wildcats didn't fall just short.

North scored two first-half goals and then withstood a flurry of Muscatine attacks late to pull off a 2-1 upset win in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.

The loss knocked the Muskies (10-5 overall, 6-2), who were ranked eighth in Class 3A, out of a first-place tie with Pleasant Valley. Muscatine will still have a shot at a piece of the conference title when it hosts PV on Monday.

Muskies coach Jose Varela said his team needs to be more focused right from the start. Muscatine has lost its last two games after getting out to a 10-3 start.

“It’s the lack of focus, and the effort was just not there,” Varela said. “Our soccer IQ was not there today, and we are going into the toughest part of the season. Our kids need to be more focused from the beginning and you can’t do that against a good team like North.”

North (7-7, 4-5) finally got its elusive signature win, and on senior day nonetheless.