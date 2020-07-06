Pitching, big innings carry Assumption in sweep of Muskies

The Muscatine baseball team is a team of momentum.
However, momentum can take a team in one of two directions, only one of which is good. While there were positive signs throughout for Muscatine on Monday, the defensive lapses gave Assumption extra outs that it turned into runs, and the Muskie offense never got off the ground.
The Muskies experienced some of both of those extremes at Tom Bruner Field, but through both games of the doubleheader, it worked against Muscatine, as it lost both games to Davenport Assumption, which is ranked third in Class 3A.
The final of the first game was 11-1 after five innings of play and the finale ended with the Knights claiming a 10-1 victory.
Muscatine managed three hits in the opener, two of which came in the run-scoring fourth. Junior Noah Yahn led off with a base hit through the right side of the Assumption infield and classmate Josh Dieckman would ground into a fielder’s choice to follow, still leaving the Muskies with a runner aboard. A double by sophomore Jaimie Martinez would plate the run.
Being one of only two runs Muscatine scored on the night, however, it wasn’t nearly enough to put pressure on an Assumption team that just kept plugging away. The Muskie run came after the Knights had already put up one in the first and three in the top of the fourth.
“It’s kind of a microcosm of life,” Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said. “Something didn’t go right, at some point someone needs to step up and stop the bleeding. If you go back through all our games, we’ll have that one inning where we give up six, seven runs. We’ll play six good innings, but you have to play seven.
“We’ll continue working, our kids are still battling, but it feels like same old, same old.”
In the second and third, Yahn, the Muskie pitcher, only faced one more than the minimum, but Yahn would take the loss as Assumption would get the second batter, senior Noah Weiman aboard and get him around to home on a sacrifice fly by sophomore Justin Saskowski.
Senior Nick Burkhart would get the win for the Knights in the opener. Burkhart went the distance and held the Muskies to just three hits. He didn’t allow a Muscatine hitter to reach until the third when sophomore Miles Melendez drew a walk.
In the second game, Knights pitcher Alex Pollmiller, a junior, carried a no-hitter into the fifth. Pollmiller would get the shutout win, and like Burkhart, was the only Assumption pitcher used.
The Muskies (2-10, 2-10 MAC) got their run in the nightcap also came from the middle of the Muscatine order. Senior Alex Oppel, who came on to pitch for the starter, Dieckman, singled to lead off the bottom of the fifth and was driven in by a sacrifice by senior Leo Garcia.
In addition to getting stellar pitching and defense throughout, Assumption (11-3, 14-3 MAC) showed tremendous patience at the plate. The Knights were either walked or hit by a pitch four times in the opener and 11 times in the second game.
Muscatine will get a chance to get right back at it, though, as they will be back at Tom Bruner Field today for a nonconference game against Fairfield.
“We can’t get used to losing,” Pippert said. “We get an opportunity to play tomorrow, so that’s a good thing. It wasn’t all bad today, we played a good team. We competed for the most part … but we need to toughen up and I need to do better.”
