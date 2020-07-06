Pitching, big innings carry Assumption in sweep of Muskies

“It’s kind of a microcosm of life,” Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said. “Something didn’t go right, at some point someone needs to step up and stop the bleeding. If you go back through all our games, we’ll have that one inning where we give up six, seven runs. We’ll play six good innings, but you have to play seven.

“We’ll continue working, our kids are still battling, but it feels like same old, same old.”

In the second and third, Yahn, the Muskie pitcher, only faced one more than the minimum, but Yahn would take the loss as Assumption would get the second batter, senior Noah Weiman aboard and get him around to home on a sacrifice fly by sophomore Justin Saskowski.

Senior Nick Burkhart would get the win for the Knights in the opener. Burkhart went the distance and held the Muskies to just three hits. He didn’t allow a Muscatine hitter to reach until the third when sophomore Miles Melendez drew a walk.

In the second game, Knights pitcher Alex Pollmiller, a junior, carried a no-hitter into the fifth. Pollmiller would get the shutout win, and like Burkhart, was the only Assumption pitcher used.