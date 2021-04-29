Prep report: Central upsets Muskie boys

For the better part of 30 minutes, the Muscatine boys soccer team was in great shape.

The Muskies scored early and held a 1-0 lead on Davenport Central but then Nate Hummel took over for the Blue Devils.

Hummel scored a pair of goals and assisted on another to lead Central to a come-from-behind, 3-1 upset victory over the Muskies at Brady Street Stadium.

Muscatine entered the game tied for first place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference with Pleasant Valley but both teams lost, with the Spartans being blanked by North Scott 1-0. That left the two teams tied for first with Bettendorf, which defeated Clinton, all at 5-1 in MAC play.

Jackson Othmer scored in the 17th minute to give the Muskies (7-3, 5-1 MAC) their 1-0 lead.

But a free kick by Hummel turned into a game-tying goal by Carter Hurst in the 47th minute and Hummel scored on an assist from Enrique Diaz to give Central the lead 10 minutes later.

Hummel added an unassisted goal in the 72nd minute for Central (4-6, 3-3 MAC).

