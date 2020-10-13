PREP REPORT: Columbus boys win home invite

Boys cross country
Wildcats win Mike Jay Invite: Led by Isaac Acosta and Freddy Vergara, the host Columbus Wildcats won the seven-team Mike Jay Invitational on Tuesday.
Acosta finished fifth overall with a time of 18:42.6 and Vergara was a spot behind with an 18:49.5 clocking as the Wildcats totaled 45 points to easily outdistance runner-up Louisa-Muscatine’s 73 points.
Mason Hills-Carrier (10th), Alex Rivas (11th) and Damian Vergara (13th) also finished in the top 15 as the Wildcats defended their team title
“To have five quality boys like this is quite a good weapon,” said coach Steve Riley. “I like the way they have taken care of business all season.
“This is the 50th season of Columbus cross country, and it was special to win this year.”
L-M’s Paul Hoopes clocked an 18:01.8 to finish second to Holy Trinity’s Mitchel Pothitakis, who was the only runner under 18-minutes and finished at 17:56.7.
Wapello, led by Top 10 finishes from Tristin Kauffman (fourth, 18:14.3) and Christopher Ewart (eighth, 19:03.3) placed fifth in the team race.
River Valley Conference Championship: Monticello was a close winner in the River Valley Conference Championship race, topping runner-up Tipton by less than a cumulative minute. The Bulldogs had a cumulative time of 1-hour, 26-minutes, 52.06 second to Tipton’s 1:26:01.3.
Bellevue’s Brady Griebel was the individual winner in 15:48.86.
Locally, West Liberty, Wilton and Durant did not factor into the 11-school team race, not fielding full teams.
West Liberty was led by Ashton Burroughs (26th, 18:12.59; 90); Wilton was paced by Jake Walton (46th, 19:13.31); and Durant was topped by Xander Fleming’s 70th-place finish in 20:12.21.
Girls cross country
Wapello 2nd at Mike Jay Invite: Wapello’s Claire Anderson placed fourth, leading the Wapello Indians to a second-place finish in what turned out to be a two-team contest at Tuesday’s Mike Jay Invitational. Cardinal won the team title with 21 points, topping Wapello’s 33 points.
Anderson clocked a 24:16.8 time, while teammate Madi Lundvall finished sixth in a time of 24:25.9.
Neither Louis-Muscatine nor host Columbus fielded full teams. The Falcons were led by Brelynn Randall’s 13th-place finish in a time of 25:52.7. The Wildcats were paced by Averi Sipes, who finished 14th in 26:05.2.
Van Buren’s Faith Neely won the race in 22:05.4.
River Valley Conference Championship: Mid-Prairie was an easy winner of the River Valley Conference Championship girls title on Tuesday. The Golden Hawks flew to a 1-hour, 37-minute, 55.71-second cumulative team time to dust off runner-up Tipton’s 1:44:09.85 clocking in the eight-team event.
Mid-Prairie’s Danielle Hostetler won the race in 18:44.69.
Ava Barrett (48th, 23:28.03) led Wilton and Lila Guerra (62nd, 27:19.27) topped West Liberty. Neither of those schools fielded full teams.
Volleyball
Wapello sweeps Pekin: The Arrows ended their regular season on a high note Tuesday, sweeping SEISC foe Pekin 25-22, 25-13, 25-21.
The win lifts Wapello to 10-12 on the season and snapped a two-match losing streak that included a pair of five-set losses.
The Arrows return to the court Monday to face Burlington Notre Dame in their Class 1A Region 8 first round matchup.
Pekin finished its regular season at 5-11.
