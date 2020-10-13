PREP REPORT: Columbus boys win home invite

Boys cross country

Wildcats win Mike Jay Invite: Led by Isaac Acosta and Freddy Vergara, the host Columbus Wildcats won the seven-team Mike Jay Invitational on Tuesday.

Acosta finished fifth overall with a time of 18:42.6 and Vergara was a spot behind with an 18:49.5 clocking as the Wildcats totaled 45 points to easily outdistance runner-up Louisa-Muscatine’s 73 points.

Mason Hills-Carrier (10th), Alex Rivas (11th) and Damian Vergara (13th) also finished in the top 15 as the Wildcats defended their team title

“To have five quality boys like this is quite a good weapon,” said coach Steve Riley. “I like the way they have taken care of business all season.

“This is the 50th season of Columbus cross country, and it was special to win this year.”

L-M’s Paul Hoopes clocked an 18:01.8 to finish second to Holy Trinity’s Mitchel Pothitakis, who was the only runner under 18-minutes and finished at 17:56.7.

Wapello, led by Top 10 finishes from Tristin Kauffman (fourth, 18:14.3) and Christopher Ewart (eighth, 19:03.3) placed fifth in the team race.