PREP REPORT: Columbus, Wilton win Langwood titles

Boys cross country
Columbus' depth carries it to Langwood win: Paul Hoopes took home the individual title for hosting Louisa-Muscatine, but it was Columbus that emerged victorious for the team title at the Langwood Meet Tuesday.
The Wildcats had seven of the top 13 finishers, led by second-place Isaac Acosta (18:10), to finish with 32 team points. Mason Hills-Carrier (4th, 18:32), Damian Vergara (7th, 19:16), Tim Hills-Carrier (8th, 19:18) and Alex Rivas (11th, 19:52) rounded out the top five for Columbus.
“This was a great night for our boys,” said Columbus coach Steve Riley. “The strength of this team is going to be the pack, and we had seven kids run within about 2 minutes of each other.”
Wilton placed four runners in the top nine to finish second with 44 points, led by Jake Walton, (3rd, 18:14), Deacon Duffie (5th, 19:03), Chayton Ramsey (6th, 19:07) and Ethan Bailey (9th, 19:37).
Along with Hoopes winning time of 17:51, Kellan Walsh (10th, 19:38) also cracked the top 10 for the third-place hosts.
Girls cross country
Wilton races to Langwood win: Powered by placing four runners in the top five, Wilton edged Central Lee for the team title at the Langwood Meet hosted by Louisa-Muscatine on Tuesday.
Wilton sophomore Charlotte Brown captured the individual title, completing the course in an even 20 minutes, 33 seconds ahead of Central Lee's Amanda Gilpin.
The next three spots all belonged to the Beavers as Hanna Rogers (23:42), SeAnn Houston (24:52) and Ava Barrett (24:55) finished in third through fifth place to help give Wilton 27 team points to Central Lee's 32.
Brelynn Randall (10th, 27:37) had the only top-10 finish for the third-place hosts. Kimberly Gonzalez (27:43) had the top finish for Columbus in 11th.
