PREP REPORT: Columbus, Wilton win Langwood titles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boys cross country

Columbus' depth carries it to Langwood win: Paul Hoopes took home the individual title for hosting Louisa-Muscatine, but it was Columbus that emerged victorious for the team title at the Langwood Meet Tuesday.

The Wildcats had seven of the top 13 finishers, led by second-place Isaac Acosta (18:10), to finish with 32 team points. Mason Hills-Carrier (4th, 18:32), Damian Vergara (7th, 19:16), Tim Hills-Carrier (8th, 19:18) and Alex Rivas (11th, 19:52) rounded out the top five for Columbus.

“This was a great night for our boys,” said Columbus coach Steve Riley. “The strength of this team is going to be the pack, and we had seven kids run within about 2 minutes of each other.”

Wilton placed four runners in the top nine to finish second with 44 points, led by Jake Walton, (3rd, 18:14), Deacon Duffie (5th, 19:03), Chayton Ramsey (6th, 19:07) and Ethan Bailey (9th, 19:37).

Along with Hoopes winning time of 17:51, Kellan Walsh (10th, 19:38) also cracked the top 10 for the third-place hosts.

Girls cross country