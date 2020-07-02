Prep report: Crees leads West Liberty assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Softball

West Liberty 15, Cascade 2: Catcher Austyn Crees went 3 for 3 with a pair of home runs and six runs batted in as the Comets cruised to an easy win.

Finley Hall and Brooklyn Buysse also each collected three hits and combined to drive in another five runs for West Liberty (9-1).

Janey Gingerich pitched four innings to get the win, allowing just one hit.

Durant 5, Camanche 4: Durant opened a big lead with four runs in the fourth inning and another in the fifth, then held for the win.

The Wildcats improved their record to 8-3.

Baseball

Wapello 4, Louisa-Muscatine 3: Aiden Housman went all the way on the mound and allowed just one earned run as Wapello claimed a narrow victory.

Chase Witte had two hits and drove in two runs for the Indians, who scored three times in the third inning. Jared Woerly had two hits and two RBIs for L-M.

