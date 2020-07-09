Prep report: MAC doubleheaders pushed back

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The battle for first place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference will have to wait two days.

League-leading Bettendorf and Muscatine had their doubleheader postponed Thursday due to inclement weather with Muscatine leading 5-0 with one out in the top of the fourth inning of the opening game.

The doubleheader will resume Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bettendorf High School.

The Muskies (12-2, 10-2 MAC) jumped on the board quickly, with Kaylynn Salyars bringing in a run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

Muscatine added three more runs in the second inning, thanks to an RBI double from Aricka Ramser and a two-run double from Olivia Harmon after Bettendorf (13-4, 10-2) elected to intentionally walk the state's leading hitter, Rylie Moss, with two outs.

Muscatine added an unearned run in the third thanks to a two-out Bulldog error.

Baseball

MAC doubleheaders pushed back a day: Three Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball doubleheaders were postponed Thursday night because of inclement weather.

The Pleasant Valley at Clinton, Davenport Central at Davenport North and Bettendorf at Muscatine twinbills have been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Friday. Bettendorf and Muscatine got seven pitches into the game before lightning resulted in a delay. A heavy downpour ensued.

