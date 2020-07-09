Prep report: MAC doubleheaders pushed back

Return to homepage ×
Bettendorf's Breanna Newton (5) attempts to tag out Muscatine's Aricka Ramser (11) during their game Thursday in Bettendorf.
Bettendorf players wait out a lighting delay during Thursday's Mississippi Athletic Conference game against Muscatine at Bettendorf High School. The battle for the MAC lead was eventually postponed by weather and will resume Friday evening with the Muskies leading the opening game 5-0.
Muscatine's Olivia Harmon (2) slides safely into second base before Bettendorf's Sophia DelVecchio (18) could apply the tag during Thursday's Mississippi Athletic Conference game at Bettendorf High School. The game was eventually postponed by bad weather with Muscatine leading 5-0 and will resume Friday evening.
Muscatine's Aricka Ramser (11) cheers after the Muskies scored a run against Bettendorf during Thursday's Mississippi Athletic Conference game at Bettendorf High School. Muscatine led the twinbill opener 5-0 when it was postponed by bad weather. It is scheduled to resume Friday evening.
Bettendorf's Maggie Erpelding (6) makes a catch in the outfield against Muscatine during Thursday's Mississippi Athletic Conference showdown at Bettendorf High School. The game was eventually postponed by bad weather and will resume Friday evening with the visiting Muskies leading the opener 5-0.
The battle for first place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference will have to wait two days.
League-leading Bettendorf and Muscatine had their doubleheader postponed Thursday due to inclement weather with Muscatine leading 5-0 with one out in the top of the fourth inning of the opening game.
The doubleheader will resume Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bettendorf High School.
The Muskies (12-2, 10-2 MAC) jumped on the board quickly, with Kaylynn Salyars bringing in a run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning.
Muscatine added three more runs in the second inning, thanks to an RBI double from Aricka Ramser and a two-run double from Olivia Harmon after Bettendorf (13-4, 10-2) elected to intentionally walk the state's leading hitter, Rylie Moss, with two outs.
Muscatine added an unearned run in the third thanks to a two-out Bulldog error.
MAC doubleheaders pushed back a day: Three Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball doubleheaders were postponed Thursday night because of inclement weather.
The Pleasant Valley at Clinton, Davenport Central at Davenport North and Bettendorf at Muscatine twinbills have been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Friday. Bettendorf and Muscatine got seven pitches into the game before lightning resulted in a delay. A heavy downpour ensued.
