Prep report: Muskies 10th in Trojan Invitational

Muskies 10th in Trojan Invite

Doug Custis led the way with an 87 as the Muscatine boys golf team opened its season with a 10th-place finish in the Trojan Invitational at Blue Top Ridge.

"We struggled, that's the simplest way to put it," Custis said. "It's tough to look at the scores and say we played well, but it's not so bad where we need to redo everything. We need to build on this and trust ourselves more."

Michael Henderson added a 91 and Josh Dieckman a 98 for the Muskies, whose total of 378 was just a stroke behind ninth-place Bettendorf.

Johnston won the team championship with a 311, edging Pleasant Valley. PV’s Jack Dumas easily won medalist honors with a 3-under-par 69.

"These weren't the results we were looking for," Muscatine head coach Scott Schultz said. "Doug and Michael were the only ones (on our team) that had seen the course before ... How (we) respond to adversity is key."

