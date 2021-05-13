Prep report: Muskies' Recker earns state berth in the discus

IOWA CITY — Muscatine’s Nolan Recker won the discus by a wide margin Thursday to claim a berth in the state meet at the Class 4A state qualifying track meet hosted by Iowa City West.

Recker’s distance of 177 feet, 1 inch was nearly 17 feet better that his nearest pursuer.

Recker also finished third in the shot put and could possibly earn a second state berth there based on his distance.

The Muskies did not finish in the top three in any other event in the meet. They were fourth in the 800 relay and sprint medley relay, sixth in the 3200 relay and eighth in the shuttle hurdle relay.

The Muscatine girls team did not have any automatic state qualifier in the meet. Its best finish was fifth in the shuttle hurdle relay and it also took sixth in the 800 relay, seventh in the distance medley and 3200 relays and eighth in the sprint medley relay.

Thomas qualifies in two events for Wapello: Wapello's Caden Thomas won the 400-meter dash, placed second in the 200-meter dash and helped lead the first-place sprint medley relay and the second-place 400-meter relay as the Indians took second place at Tuesday's state qualifying meet hosted by WACO.

Lisbon won with 140.5 points to Wapello's 85.