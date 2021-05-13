Prep report: Muskies' Recker earns state berth in the discus

IOWA CITY — Muscatine’s Nolan Recker won the discus by a wide margin Thursday to claim a berth in the state meet at the Class 4A state qualifying track meet hosted by Iowa City West.
Recker’s distance of 177 feet, 1 inch was nearly 17 feet better that his nearest pursuer.
Recker also finished third in the shot put and could possibly earn a second state berth there based on his distance.
The Muskies did not finish in the top three in any other event in the meet. They were fourth in the 800 relay and sprint medley relay, sixth in the 3200 relay and eighth in the shuttle hurdle relay.
The Muscatine girls team did not have any automatic state qualifier in the meet. Its best finish was fifth in the shuttle hurdle relay and it also took sixth in the 800 relay, seventh in the distance medley and 3200 relays and eighth in the sprint medley relay.
Thomas qualifies in two events for Wapello: Wapello's Caden Thomas won the 400-meter dash, placed second in the 200-meter dash and helped lead the first-place sprint medley relay and the second-place 400-meter relay as the Indians took second place at Tuesday's state qualifying meet hosted by WACO.
Lisbon won with 140.5 points to Wapello's 85.
Hector Zepeda, Jake Gustison and Tade Parsons teamed the Thomas on the sprint medley relay team which qualified automatically with the win. Thomas was Wapello's lone other automatic qualifier with his winning time of 50.17 in the 400 meters, although Rhett Smith took second in the shot put.
Mason Hodges was second in the discus for Columbus.
Without any champions, the Wapello girls will be waiting to see if any of their times are good enough as they got seconds from Lindsy Massner (200), Serah Shafer (400) and the 400, 800 and sprint medley relays.
Girls soccer
Muscatine 9, Dubuque Hempstead 0: Sophia Thomas had a hat trick and Muscatine cruised to a nonconference win over Hempstead on Thursday night.
Thomas also added an assist as the Muskies scored four goals in the first half and tacked on another five after intermission.
Lanie Weikert added two goals and an assist and Gabby Lingle tallied two goals as well. Mya Jansen had two goals and an assist for the Muskies, who had 24 shots on goal