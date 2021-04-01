Prep report: Recker breaks meet record

Boys track & field

Recker breaks meet record in discus: Muscatine High School's Nolan Recker broke the only meet record at Thursday’s Pleasant Valley Spartan Invitational, throwing 156 feet, 2 inches in the discus. That was one of two wins for the Muskies as they placed sixth in the eight-team race with 66 points.

“Once I started throwing and what I (could) possibly do, I wanted to go out and get better,” Recker said.

Aided by a 15-point swing in the 1,600-meter run, hosting Pleasant Valley edged Western Dubuque 123-116.5 to claim its home invite.

Recker’s farthest throw two years ago was just over 120 feet. An improved work ethic, including technical adjustments last spring without a season, has helped the junior to get off to a good start.

“I still went out and got some practice, and before the season started, I started coming out to practice early,” Recker said.

Muscatine's quartet of Paul Henry, Conner Christiansen, Jorge Ocampo and Aidan Armstrong also came from as far back as fourth place to win the distance medley relay in 3:56.94.

Girls track & field