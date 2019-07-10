Isabelle True fired a no-hitter and struck out 16 batters to help fourth-ranked West Liberty with a 9-0 victory over Vinton-Shellsburg in their Class 3A regional opener.
The Comets (26-5) will host North Fayette Valley on Friday in the regional semifinals.
Janey Gingerich was one of five West Liberty players with five hits and she also homered and drove in four runs to lead the offensive attack. The Comets scored five times in the second inning and three more times in the fourth to take control of the game.
Vinton-Shellsburg ended 11-28.
Louisa-Muscatine 6, Central Lee 0: Hailey Sanders recorded 16 strikeouts as Louisa-Muscatine, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, upped its record to 31-4 and moved on to the regional semifinals.
The Falcons will host Centerville on Friday night.
Sanders gave up just one hit to Central Lee (9-18) while Katie Hearn led the L-M offense with two hits and three RBI.
Durant 10, Maquoketa Valley 0: Durant easily advanced in the Class 2A regional.
The Wildcats (28-6), ranked No. 2 in the latest 2A poll, host Alburnett on Friday. Maquoketa Valley finished its season 17-23.
Assumption 12, Columbus 0: No. 1-ranked Davenport Assumption scored eight runs in the third inning to bring an abrupt end to the first-round Class 3A regional game.
Olivia Wardlow drove in three runs and stole home during the decisive inning for the Knights (36-2).
Columbus (4-20) failed to get a hit off Assumption pitcher Allie Timmons and committed six errors.
All-RVC picks named: West Liberty and Durant each had four players named to the Elite team of the River Valley Conference all-league team.
West Liberty was represented by seniors Isabelle True and Macy Akers and juniors Haylee Lehman and Austyn Cress while Durant’s representatives were seniors Kamryn Meyer, Hannah Happ and Ruby Kappeler along with junior Allie Poston. Wilton’s Kortney Drake also made the Elite team.
Wilton also had four players named to the All-South Division team with Durant getting three slots and West Liberty two. West Liberty’s Chad Libby was named the division’s coach of the year.
