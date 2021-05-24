Prep report: West Liberty soccer team advances

WEST LIBERTY — Juan Mateo scored four goals in leading the West Liberty boys soccer team to a 6-4 victory over Clarke in Monday's Iowa Class 1A substate semifinal contest at Memorial Field.
The Comets needed a solid second half as they trailed 2-1 at halftime. Clarke scored first just a couple of minutes into the contest before Mateo's first goal tied things at 1.
Jahsiah Galvan scored first in the second half, with 30:45 to go, to tie the match before Mateo lit up the board twice.
West Liberty (14-3) advances to Wednesday evening's substate final at Memorial Field against No. 3 seed Mid-Prairie (11-4)
Girls golf
Class 4A Region-3 Iowa City: The Bettendorf High School girls golf team won the Iowa City Class 4A Region at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City on Monday.
The Bulldogs carded a team total 355 to win the event, topping runner-up Southeast Polk by 14 strokes. Fellow Mississippi Athletic Conference rep Muscatine finished ninth in the 10-team field with a 455 score.
Shannyn Vogler led the victorious 'Dogs with a 1-over 73 to earn medalist honors, the junior the only player in the field to break 80. Senior teammate Rheanna DeCrow posted an 80.
Class 2A Region 5 West Liberty: Tipton High School senior Alli Nash shot a 79 to win medalist honors at Monday's Class 2A Region-5 West Liberty event at West Liberty Country Club. The Tiger senior was six shots clear of the small field that included a sixth-place finish by Wilton junior Joann Martin, who carded a 100.
Williambsurg High School's golf team shot a 371 to win the four-team event, topping runner-up Anamosa (416).
Class 1A Region-4 Calamus: The Durant High School girls' golf team placed second at the Class 1A Region-4 final at Wapsi Oaks Country Club in Calamus on Monday.
The Wildcats carded a 417 team score that triled only winner Grundy Center in the seven-team event.
Senior Makenna Buesing was Durant's top finisher, placing 11th with a score of 102. Junior Rebecca Paustian placed 13th with a 105 and senior Belle Rockow was 16th with a 105.
Edgewood-Colesburg senior Maddy Streicher earned medalist honors by carding an 81.