Prep report: West Liberty soccer team advances

WEST LIBERTY — Juan Mateo scored four goals in leading the West Liberty boys soccer team to a 6-4 victory over Clarke in Monday's Iowa Class 1A substate semifinal contest at Memorial Field.

The Comets needed a solid second half as they trailed 2-1 at halftime. Clarke scored first just a couple of minutes into the contest before Mateo's first goal tied things at 1.

Jahsiah Galvan scored first in the second half, with 30:45 to go, to tie the match before Mateo lit up the board twice.

West Liberty (14-3) advances to Wednesday evening's substate final at Memorial Field against No. 3 seed Mid-Prairie (11-4)

Girls golf

Class 4A Region-3 Iowa City: The Bettendorf High School girls golf team won the Iowa City Class 4A Region at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City on Monday.

The Bulldogs carded a team total 355 to win the event, topping runner-up Southeast Polk by 14 strokes. Fellow Mississippi Athletic Conference rep Muscatine finished ninth in the 10-team field with a 455 score.

Shannyn Vogler led the victorious 'Dogs with a 1-over 73 to earn medalist honors, the junior the only player in the field to break 80. Senior teammate Rheanna DeCrow posted an 80.