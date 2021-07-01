Prep report: Wilton drills Bellevue 16-0

Softball

Wilton 16, Bellevue 0: Charlotte Brown threw a three-inning no-hitter and Class 2A No. 2-ranked Wilton made quick work of Bellevue.

Payton Ganzer led the offense with three hits, two of them doubles, as the Beavers (21-3) scored five runs in the first inning, three in the second and eight in the third. Madelyn Wade also had three hits with Chloe Wells, Hayley Madlock and Brown collecting two apiece.

Bellevue (3-23) committed eight errors.

Louisa-Muscatine 5, Wapello 1: Pitcher Piper Brant allowed just two hits and did not surrender a run until the sixth inning as Louisa-Muscatine topped Wapello in an SEISC battle.

The Falcons (18-8) scored two runs in the first inning and added three more in the fourth. McKenzie Kissell had three hits and drove in three runs.

Morgan Richenberger drove in the only run for Wapello (18-7).

