 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep report: Wilton drills Bellevue 16-0
0 comments
topical alert
PREP REPORT

Prep report: Wilton drills Bellevue 16-0

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

Wilton 16, Bellevue 0: Charlotte Brown threw a three-inning no-hitter and Class 2A No. 2-ranked Wilton made quick work of Bellevue.

Payton Ganzer led the offense with three hits, two of them doubles, as the Beavers (21-3) scored five runs in the first inning, three in the second and eight in the third. Madelyn Wade also had three hits with Chloe Wells, Hayley Madlock and Brown collecting two apiece.

Bellevue (3-23) committed eight errors.

Louisa-Muscatine 5, Wapello 1: Pitcher Piper Brant allowed just two hits and did not surrender a run until the sixth inning as Louisa-Muscatine topped Wapello in an SEISC battle.

The Falcons (18-8) scored two runs in the first inning and added three more in the fourth. McKenzie Kissell had three hits and drove in three runs.

Morgan Richenberger drove in the only run for Wapello (18-7).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News