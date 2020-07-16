Prep report: Wilton, Louisa-Muscatine move on

Softball

Wilton 12, Mediapolis 0: Mila Johnson threw a three-inning no-hitter and the Beavers scored six runs in each of the second and third innings to put an early end to their regional quarterfinal matchup with the Bulldogs.

Wilton's onslaught started with Hayley Madlock, Ella Caffery, Taylor Garvin and Johnson singling in succession to open the second inning. Chloe Wells also had a two-run triple and Payton Gazner an RBI double in the frame.

Doubles from Caffery and Johnson got the Wilton offense going in the third and the game ended how Wilton's scoring had begun, with four straight singles, this time by Wells, Mallory Lange, Peyton Souhrada and Ganzer.

Lange had three of the Beavers' 14 hits in less than three innings.

Johnson struck out four in her three perfect frames.

Louisa-Muscatine 7, Van Buren County 4: Brynn Jeambey hit a grand slam to highlight a five-run third inning and Class 2A second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine opened regional play with a 7-4 win over Van Buren County.