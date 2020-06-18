Prep report

SOFTBALL
Wilton 9, North Cedar 3: Freshman Hayley Madlock collected three hits and drove in two runs and sister Grace pitched three scoreless innings as the Beavers upped their record to 2-0.
Peyton Souhrada also contributed two doubles and two RBIs as Wilton scored in five of the seven innings.
West Liberty 5, Anamosa 3: Janey Gingerich broke open a close game with the two-run double in the third inning and also was the winning pitcher.
The Comets scored twice in the first inning before Anamosa tied it, but Gingerich’s hit was part of a three-run third.
Northeast 6, Durant 5: Neveah Hildebrandt had three hits and Audrey Morris and Bree Mangelsen each drove in a pair of runs to propel Northeast Goose Lake to victory.
Kylie Schult had three hits and drove in four runs in a losing effort for Durant.
