Prep report

SOFTBALL

Wilton 9, North Cedar 3: Freshman Hayley Madlock collected three hits and drove in two runs and sister Grace pitched three scoreless innings as the Beavers upped their record to 2-0.

Peyton Souhrada also contributed two doubles and two RBIs as Wilton scored in five of the seven innings.

West Liberty 5, Anamosa 3: Janey Gingerich broke open a close game with the two-run double in the third inning and also was the winning pitcher.

The Comets scored twice in the first inning before Anamosa tied it, but Gingerich’s hit was part of a three-run third.

Northeast 6, Durant 5: Neveah Hildebrandt had three hits and Audrey Morris and Bree Mangelsen each drove in a pair of runs to propel Northeast Goose Lake to victory.

Kylie Schult had three hits and drove in four runs in a losing effort for Durant. 

