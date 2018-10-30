CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Wilton’s volleyball team has been overlooked and flown under the radar most of the season.
Even with three starters back from a 34-win squad, including a Division I prospect, Wilton was not in the state’s preseason rankings.
It took 15 consecutive wins to start the season before the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union finally placed the Beavers in the Class 2A top 15.
Wilton proved Tuesday night it belongs among the state’s elite.
The 11th-ranked Beavers were cool, calm and collected as they ousted top-ranked Grundy Center in a regional final, 25-15, 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, at Xavier’s Ron Thillen Gymnasium.
“I would think maybe we made a statement,” Wilton coach Brenda Grunder said, “but I’m OK being the underdog and walking out like this.”
Wilton advances to the state tournament for the first time since 2004. It will play top-seeded and second-ranked Dyersville Beckman (43-3) in a quarterfinal at 2 p.m. next Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.
“Not being ranked, it actually made us kind of angry,” senior libero Eleney Owens said. “It made us play harder."
Seniors Aubrey Putman, Emily Lange and Kortney Drake were starters on last year’s team which lost in the regional final to Iowa City Regina. Putman is headed to Western Illinois on a volleyball scholarship.
“This means everything,” Putman said. “Ever since I was a little girl, my goal has been to get to state. This is my favorite sport, what I want to go on and do in the future. Being able to finish this off at state with my best friends, it is the best thing I could ever ask for.”
Grundy Center (39-4) had been to the state tournament each of the past two seasons. All three of its previous losses this year were to 5A schools.
Wilton was not intimidated.
“We were going into this like nothing to lose,” Putman said. “We just wanted to play all out, entire effort and leave with no regrets.”
The Beavers (36-4) did that.
Putman recorded a match-high 23 kills, freshman setter Ella Caffery posted 41 assists and Owens anchored a back row defense that was exceptional most of the match.
“Our locker room was different tonight,” Grunder said. “There was nervous energy, not a giddy nervous. It was more controlled nervousness, and that’s what you want.
“When the ball went up, we played really well.”
Wilton surged to an 18-8 lead in the opening set. Grundy Center made a mini-surge and crawled within six, but Wilton closed the set with five of the last six points.
“Winning that first set, it took a load off all of us,” Putman said. “We came out so strong, and wanted it so badly. After the first set, we were like, ‘Dang, we can do this.’”
Grundy Center squared the match with a win in set two, but Wilton jumped out to a 10-1 cushion in the third set. It capitalized on six Spartan hitting and ball-control errors in that span.
The Spartans never got closer than seven points the rest of the set.
“Our game plan was to spread out our offense, go line and sharp corners, and serve aggressive to get them out of system,” Grunder said. “I thought our kids executed it perfectly.
"I thought (Grundy Center) tightened up as the match went on."
Wilton tallied seven of the first nine points in set four. Grundy Center rallied and eventually led 20-18, but Wilton countered with a late surge to end it.
Putman smashed kills on the Beavers’ last two points to set off a raucous celebration.
“This is the best feeling in the world,” freshman Kelsey Drake said after six kills and connecting on all 12 serves. “Coach just told us to stick with fundamentals. Just because they were ranked No. 1, it didn’t mean anything.
“It was anybody’s match, and we took it to them.”
Grunder was asked how she was going to celebrate in the locker room afterward.
“First, I’m going to jump up and down and scream,” she said. “Then, we’ll share some of the good stuff and I’ll say, ‘Ice cream is on me.’
“This was a really, really big win, and I’m so happy for our kids.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.